9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 18, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Energy expert call for utilization of Liquid Petroleum Gas

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Economy Energy expert call for utilization of Liquid Petroleum Gas
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

An Energy Expert has observed the need for government and stakeholders to increase sensitization on the use of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) for various domestic uses to help save electricity.

Energy expert under the Increased Access to Electricity and Renewable Energy Production (IAEREP) projects Sam Gouda noted the low consumption of LPG among consumers.

Mr. Gouda observed that despite the advancement in technology LPG is still perceived to be hazardous by many.

“LPG is a very important energy source, it is important for cooking. The use of LPG especially for cooking will help the country save electricity. Government and stakeholders should increase sensitization for its use in both urban and rural areas,” he said.

Mr. Gouda made the remarks during the Copperbelt Provincial Consultations for the National Electricity strategies (NES), Non-Renewable Energy, and Energy Efficiency Strategies in Ndola.

Mr. Gouda has since called on the government to compel gas producing companies to have a uniform cylinder as it would encourage the use of the commodity among consumers.

He noted that the issue of companies’ only allowing consumers to buy gas using company branded cylinders was discouraging the consumption of LPG for cooking.

Mr. Gouda said companies should exchange gas cylinders as it would create convenience among customers and promote usage.

He further said the government should ensure the price of gas is cheaper than that of charcoal especially in rural areas where firewood has depleted to help encourage the use of LPG.

And Ministry of Energy Acting Senior Energy officer Chola Chipampa explained that Zambia has the potential to generate one thousand megawatts of energy from biomass resources such as crops, agriculture, and forest residuals.

He said the challenge has been the lack of finances to package bankable project feasibility studies.

Mr. Chola further explained that Zambia has a power deficit of 810 megawatts due to climate change factors.

Previous articleNHIMA to facelift Solwezi hospital
Next articleUSAID to support 10 000 farmers to increase their productivity and incomes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 2

Zambia would embark on Value Addition on Natural resources-President Lungu

Government has developed the economic recovery programme that will ensure the economy is back onto a path that will...
Read more
General News

Wanchinga dismisses social media report on teacher recruitment

Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of General Education has dismissed the statement circulating on social media in relation to teacher recruitment. In a statement issued to the media...
Read more
Economy

USAID to support 10 000 farmers to increase their productivity and incomes

Chief Editor - 0
Ten thousand emerging farmers are earmarked to receive support to increase their productivity, incomes, and sustainable farming practices under a new project spearheaded by...
Read more
Economy

Energy expert call for utilization of Liquid Petroleum Gas

Chief Editor - 0
An Energy Expert has observed the need for government and stakeholders to increase sensitization on the use of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) for various...
Read more
Health

NHIMA to facelift Solwezi hospital

Chief Editor - 0
Solwezi General hospital has received an advance payment of about K436,000 from the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) to improve quality of care...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

USAID to support 10 000 farmers to increase their productivity and incomes

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Ten thousand emerging farmers are earmarked to receive support to increase their productivity, incomes, and sustainable farming practices under a new project spearheaded by...
Read more

Royal Zambia airline launch flight to South Africa

Economy editor - 11
Government says it is working around the clock to ensure that the cost of jet one fuel is reduced so as to ensure the...
Read more

NAPSA buys shares in MTN Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 38
The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has bought an 8% stake in MTN Zambia through a share placement. This was confirmed in a statement released...
Read more

Kasenseli residents not responsible over illegal activities at the mine

Economy editor - 9
Chief Chibwika of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga District of North-Western Province has called for genuineness among stakeholders in handling issues around the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.