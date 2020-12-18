An Energy Expert has observed the need for government and stakeholders to increase sensitization on the use of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) for various domestic uses to help save electricity.

Energy expert under the Increased Access to Electricity and Renewable Energy Production (IAEREP) projects Sam Gouda noted the low consumption of LPG among consumers.

Mr. Gouda observed that despite the advancement in technology LPG is still perceived to be hazardous by many.

“LPG is a very important energy source, it is important for cooking. The use of LPG especially for cooking will help the country save electricity. Government and stakeholders should increase sensitization for its use in both urban and rural areas,” he said.

Mr. Gouda made the remarks during the Copperbelt Provincial Consultations for the National Electricity strategies (NES), Non-Renewable Energy, and Energy Efficiency Strategies in Ndola.

Mr. Gouda has since called on the government to compel gas producing companies to have a uniform cylinder as it would encourage the use of the commodity among consumers.

He noted that the issue of companies’ only allowing consumers to buy gas using company branded cylinders was discouraging the consumption of LPG for cooking.

Mr. Gouda said companies should exchange gas cylinders as it would create convenience among customers and promote usage.

He further said the government should ensure the price of gas is cheaper than that of charcoal especially in rural areas where firewood has depleted to help encourage the use of LPG.

And Ministry of Energy Acting Senior Energy officer Chola Chipampa explained that Zambia has the potential to generate one thousand megawatts of energy from biomass resources such as crops, agriculture, and forest residuals.

He said the challenge has been the lack of finances to package bankable project feasibility studies.

Mr. Chola further explained that Zambia has a power deficit of 810 megawatts due to climate change factors.