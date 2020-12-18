Government has expressed concerns with the low number of school leavers finding places in tertiary institutions.

And Minister of Higher Education, Brian Mushimba says this is the reason the Ministry is working on modalities of increasing enrolment levels in universities and colleges which he said currently stands at only about twenty percent of School leavers.

Dr Mushimba pointed out that one way of increasing access to tertiary education is through the use of digital platform as it does not put demand on building physical structures.

Dr Mushimba who was speaking at the Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) 2020, media awards in Lusaka today, thanked the media for actively sharing stories on the impact of the COVID19 pandemic on education.

“The number of students in universities and colleges has remained low ,but increasing enrolment means constructing additional infrastructure which comes at a huge cost, ”Dr Mushimba.

The Minister however, says the COVID19 pandemic has given rise to virtual learning which can be further harnessed to increase the number of students in tertiary institutions.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Higher Education will explore ways of using digital platforms for learning as a way of increasing access to tertiary education.

He said resulting from the positive reports on the education sector, government was able to achieve the re-opening of schools amidst the pandemic due to the awareness the media created through its reports.