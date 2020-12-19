9.5 C
Economy DEC cautions citizens on the dangers of brewing ‘Kachasu’
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has warned the community in Chief Mkhanya’s Chiefdom in Mambwe district against drug abuse.

This follows complaints by the traditional leader to First Lady Esther Lungu when she last visited his chiefdom on the increased number of pupils indulging in the drinking of illicit beer commonly known as “kachasu”.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief, DEC Eastern Region

Commander Martin Chitamba said the province has continued to battle with the abuse of drugs and that the vice has continue to top the list of problems that the Commission deals with.

He said officials from the Commission were in the area to educate the community so that they are not caught napping when the law visits them.

“We will talk to the local people here so that they are fully aware of our operations. We do not just arrest but also educate the people so that they are fully aware of the consequences of their actions”, he added.

And the chief once again stressed the need to stiffen regulations surrounding the brewing and drinking of the illicit beer.

“I complained bitterly when the First Lady was here, and I am still worried to date. The law is strictly being enforced on drugs like marijuana but it is different with this beer despite the consequences being almost the same. This is why stakeholders need to act fast before our children completely ruin their future”, he lamented.

He said the future of young people is at stake because those brewing and drinking the local beer are not punished hence making the trend seem normal.

He however said that he was happy to see that DEC was following up on the matter.

“Your coming here today shows that you are concerned. Talk to the people, and see how we sort out this issue, together”, he explained.

And at the same meeting, Elizabeth Kabudula thanked the commission for alerting the community on the dangers of drug abuse as well as the operations of the commission.

She said the intervention might help some of the young people realize they are risking their lives, and start taking school seriously.

“These young people do not even respect us, we are hope they have taken one or two lessons from this meeting to mend their behavior”, she said.

