Minister of Labor and Social Security Joyce Simukoko says the government has concluded consultations on the minimum wages for truck and bus drivers.

She has since signed a statutory instrument entitled “the minimum wages and conditions of employment (truck and bus drivers) order, 2020.

In a statement issued to the media, Minister of Labor and Social Security Joyce Simukoko stated that the basic pay set out for truck drivers is K3 000 and K2 200 for bus drivers.

She further stated that the consultations with social Partners, namely the trade unions, employer’s federation, and government and key stakeholders on the matter were conducted through the labor advisory committee meetings from Wednesday, September 30 to Friday, October 2nd, 2020.

Mrs Simukoko noted that during the said meetings, the minimum wages and conditions of employment for truck and bus drivers were discussed and agreed upon by the committee.

She further noted that the other salient features of the statutory instrument are that the wages or any benefit enjoyed by a driver before the coming into question of this order shall not be reduced as a result of the application of this order.

She indicated that the other feature is that a pay statement shall be given to the driver by the employer providing details of the work done by the driver, including wages before and after deductions, overtime where applicable, among others.

“Other items contained in this order include, annual leave and leave pay, funeral assistance, transport allowance, lunch allowance, and subsistence for local trips, tool allowance, protective clothing, and risk allowance where applicable and cross border allowance,” the Minister explained.

She emphasized that other general conditions of service such as housing allowance, gratuity, severance pay and many others are as outlined in the employment code act no. 3 of 2019.

She noted that she expects that the collective decision by the social partners will be respected.

The Minister added that her hope is that both the trade unions and the employer federation should take up their role in educating their constituencies on the implications of the truck and bus drivers order.

“You may wish to recall that his Excellency Mr Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia in his address during the commemoration of the International Labor Day on 1st May 2018, directed the ministry of labor and social security to review the minimum wages and conditions of employment in the country,” reminded the Minister.

Mrs Simukoko said following this directive from the President, her ministry embarked on the process and subsequently revised the domestic workers order, the shop workers order and the general order which came into effect on September 10, 2018.

She explained that the new employment code act no. 3. Of 2019 provides for a very elaborate and consultative process for the review of the minimum wages and conditions of employment through the labor advisory committee established under the employment code act number 3 of 2019.

She further explained that it is government’s general responsibility to prescribe and enforce the minimum wages.

The Minister said this is done to ensure that the wages are in line with socially acceptable employment standards to ensure that vulnerable workers are not exploited.

“This order is one of the many achievements that the Patriotic Front government has achieved in the quest of enhancing the general welfare of workers in Zambia. This is the first time that track and bus drivers are provided for in terms of minimum wages,” said Mrs simukoko.

She appealed to all the stakeholders to adhere to the order and as any departure from it will attract the full wrath of the law.

Mrs Simukoko indicated that the Development of Sector Based Minimum wages will focus on the sectors where exploitation and low wages are rampant.

She further indicated that government is actively looking at all the sectors in a phased approach. The Minister highlighted that consultations have commenced with the agricultural sector.

She explained that other sectors like mining, private security guards, and Telecommunication sector, among others will follow.

She reiterated the reasons for the revision of the minimum wages was that there was no minimum wages and conditions of employment specific for the truck and bus drivers.

Mrs Simukoko added that the reason for no minimum wage was because the general order 2018 did not adequately cover such a category of employees due to the peculiar nature of work that they perform.

She further added that there has been numerous changes to economic and social fundamentals, including increases in the cost of food, goods and services thereby adversely affecting the general welfare of the truck and bus drivers.

The order seeks to provide guidance on the administration of wages and conditions of employment for non-unionized truck and bus drivers, as these categories of drivers are very vulnerable and have been facing serious challenges due to lack of adequate protection.