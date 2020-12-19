The Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) has bemoaned the increasing number of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases involving assault and murder despite recently commemorating the 16 days of gender activism.

ZNMNGD National Coordinator Nelson Banda said the recent case involving the Chitambo College of Nursing students calls for people’s input to curb such cases.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr. Banda said the growing number of GBV cases is fast evolving into a national crisis that must be quickly addressed.

“Just when we were coming from the commemoration of the 16 days of gender activism then such a case happens. This is an indication that we need to take the fight against GBV seriously by putting more effort in sensitizing the public,” he said.

He added that the right to life, freedom of thought, expression and equality before the law are being compromised by acts of GBV.

Mr. Banda noted that the reports of women experiencing some forms of physical or sexual violence is a hindrance to the country’s development which should come to an end.

He added that such acts are hindering the attainment of gender equality and the realization of the social and economic goals of Zambia.

“That’s why we are calling for men and boys to seek counseling services when pressed with serious emotional challenges which are not good for their health.

And a Ndola resident Mwenya Mwamba has called on youths in the county to always seek counseling, guidance whenever they feel depressed.

Mr. Mwamba noted that cases to do with GBV and suicides amongst young people were on the rise citing depression as one of the reasons.

He has called on parents to get involved in their children’s lives to prevent them from committing such bad acts.

“These young children think that they are grown-ups and seem to make their own decisions which should not be the case. Parents should be involved in these young people’s lives so that lives are not lost or crimes are not committed,” he said.

Early this week, a young man identified as Kaluwayo Mwika committed suicide after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Mapalo Masiku aged 21 who were both students at Chitambo School of Nursing.