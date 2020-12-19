9.5 C
Police in Lusaka summon HH over reasons yet to be established

By Chief Editor
Police in Lusaka have summoned Leader of the opposition UPND Hakainde Hichilema for questioning over reasons yet to be established.

Mr Hichilema has been asked to appear at the police Headquarters on Monday 21st December 2020, according to UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma.

Confirming the development, Mr Kakoma has explained that Mr Hichilema was summoned through his lawyers after attempts by the Police to leave the callout at the party secretariat failed.

But Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says Hichilema’s lawyers have asked the police to postpone the date for appearing from Monday 21st December to a later date.

“Police had summoned the President for the United Party for National Development (UPND) Mr Hakainde Hichilema to Police Headquarters and was expected to appear on Monday, 21st December 2020. We however recieved correspondence from his Lawyers requesting for the rescheduling of the date,” Mrs Katongo said.

She said police are still in discussion with the Lawyers on a new date on which the opposition leader should be availed to police.

1 COMMENT

  1. Its time to arrest him over privatization. We have been talking enough. Even the commission talk is over now. Time to act. And this is a good time because bail will only be after new year kuntanshi that side.
    Let him have his time in court. We are tired of him sueing prople of his theft.

