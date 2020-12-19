President Edgar Lungu has directed the Department of Agriculture in Mongu District of Western Province to advice farmers on the best crops that can be intercropped with cashew nuts.

President Lungu said it is important to bring out the value of intercropping when sensitizing the cashew farmers to avoid having scenarios where fields are intercropped with products that take long to grow.

The President was speaking today in Sefula, Mongu District when he launched the cashew nut seedlings distribution and planting for the 2020/2021 planting season.

President Lungu said since cashew nuts takes about three to four years to grow, there was need to intercrop it with crops such as groundnuts and beans that are able to cover up for the labour force by producing food within a short period of time.

And a cashew farmer Si’galamba Kandiyana has thanked government for the initiative of providing free seedling which has enabled her to improve her livelihood.

Ms. Kandiyana said government should aim at reducing the poverty levels in the province by spearheading income generating projects such as the cashew that will benefit many vulnerable people.

And a lead farmer from Sinamunyambi Women Cooperative Namakau Sitali said the group is grateful with the cashew farming project aimed at reducing poverty especially for women and youths.

Ms. Sitali said the cooperative has benefited a lot of skills from the project such as the acquisition and management of planting materials, management of free seeds, crop storage and exposure of exchange visits to other countries such as Tanzania.

She however mentioned that climate change has greatly affected the growth of the crops as most of them have dried up in the past due to drought.

Ms. Sitali appealed to government to assist them with boreholes on their farms to enable them expand their fields.