Saturday, December 19, 2020
General News
Updated:

ZNS to supply country with local made shoes

By Chief Editor
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe has hailed the Zambia National Service (ZNS) for taking up the initiative of running a shoemaking factory in Ndola.

Mr Nundwe was impressed with quality of shoes being manufactured when he toured the factory in the city’s industrial area.

Mr Nundwe commended ZNS for always being exceptional in their works throughout the country citing the areas of agriculture, security, and road works among others.

“ZNS is always smarter in the manner they deal with things. They have ventured into several economic activities in the country and Copperbelt in particular,” Mr. Nundwe said.

He added such initiatives have a blessing from government because they can help government to save a lot of money the country has been spending on the importation of footwear among other products.

Mr Nundwe noted that the products also have potential to increase foreign exchange in the country and help to strengthen the local currency when exported.

And ZNS Officer Commanding for the shoe manufacturing factory, Bright Chanda said the concept was birthed in the early 1990s but only got actualized six months ago when the government bought the shoe factory from MALAR industries at a cost of K3.3 million.

Major Chanda said the factory is able to produce 80-100 shoes per day with 8 working hours but has the potential to produce up to 1500 – 2000 shoes per day.

He disclosed plans of purchasing modern equipment and machines to enhance productivity and further improve skills development for the workers.

Major Chanda said the factory endeavours to become the major supplier of military, safety and school footwear in the country and possibly the region.

