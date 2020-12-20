9.5 C
Long serving Zambia Amateur Athletics Association President Elias Mpondela has been re-elected as President of the Zambia Athletics Association. Mpondela was re-elected as President after pouring 51 votes against his opponent Samuel Matete who got 25.

Mpondela has been at the helm of ZAA for 22 years becoming the longest-serving President of the Association.

Last year Mr Mpondela disclosed that he will leave the Association when the time is right.

Mr Mpondela who has been at the helm of ZAAA since 1998 says time for him to pass the mantle to someone else will come, without disclosing when that time will be, adding that the Association has put in place a robust succession plan.

Mr Mpondela said there are already a lot of Zambians that are lining up to replace him.

“The time is coming, everything has time and we already have a lot of people lining up to take over,” Mr Mpondela said in an interview.

Mr Mpondela said he is very proud of the achievements he has scored in his 21 year reign at the Association.

And Davison Mungambata has gone through unopposed as General Secretary.

