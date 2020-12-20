THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) and the Road Safety Ambassadors (RSA) are urging road users in Zambia to help reduce road traffic accidents this festive season by ensuring strict adherence to prescribed speed limits, road rules and regulations and utmost respect for other road users.

Every year a large number of road traffic accidents usually occur during the festive season due to increased activities on our roads and increased intake of alcoholic beverages leading to over excitement during the festive season by many road users.

Our belief is that accidents could be avoided if every vehicle on our roads is worthy before one embarks on a journey and that the one tasked to drive is a qualified and competent driver – more so if the whole family is travelling in one vehicle – and understands the limitations of their vehicle.

Drivers must ensure all those in the car have their seat belts on, especially children, throughout the journey and be on the look-out for pedestrians who might cross the road in a drunken state.

The festive season is during the wet rainy season. Many roads usually have pools of water and visibility is also poor. To improve on visibility of their vehicles, motorists are advised to switch on their parking or fog lights during the day while cyclists are encouraged to have reflective jackets all the time.

Plan your journey to be undertaken during the day and avoid or reduce night driving as most roads are not equipped for night driving.

One of the basic driver tasks is to follow the road and read road markings and signage as guidance during one’s driving on the roads. Drivers need improved ability to read both long-range and short-range road guidance signs for them to be able to drive comfortably and safely during this festive season.

Lane markings for night traffic in use today in Zambia do not meet acceptable levels of visibility and safety and as such when driving at night on our dark roads, it is often quite difficult to see the direction the road is taking because most road markings are non-reflective and do not provide sufficient long-range road guidance.

The research done in Europe showed that the number of errors committed by drivers at night is 70% percent higher when driving under poor road markings compared to driving under reflective and enhanced road markings.