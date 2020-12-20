By Chief Mukuni,

I am greatly alarmed at reports of government selectively issuing out NRCS under the cover of darkness in Muchinga Province particularly in Mansa Milenge, Mwense, Nchelenge, Chienge and other Districts of Luapula Province. What is disturbing is that these cards are being issued to minors at a time when the process of issuing the national identities was halted in Southern Province and other parts of the country on flimsy grounds.

This flagrant, lawlessness, impunity and the utter disregard for our constitution by those vested with institutional power to lead, is watering away our values and pride as a decent nation. It’s deeply troubling that the custodians of law and order, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja are silent and seemingly tolerating and encouraging lawlessness and the rule of the jungle, in this country. This is totally unacceptable.

If people lose faith in law enforcement, there will be a natural riposte that will precipitate a parallel framework that people may resort to using, in order to protect themselves and their way of life. The likelihood that these two systems will clash and subsequently create anarchy in the country is now becoming more evident, unless Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja hold fast to the profound tenets of the rule of law today, and not tomorrow.

The shocking video footage of minors being issued with NRCS in the dead of the night in Luapula Province while denying other citizens the same right elsewhere in the country, undermines the electoral process and is recipe for a deeply disputed election in 2021, that will further divide and weaken the nation.

As a citizen and a traditional leader, it’s within the realm of my rights to demand for an immediate explanation from Hon. Stephen Kampyongo MP, to explain how his officers are issuing out NRCs to minors and why this should be carried out under the cover of darkness. I also demand an explanation from Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja if there are no laws being broken due to such activities, and why the perpetrators of such lawlessness are not being brought to book.