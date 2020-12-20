9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 20, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia loses between 250 to 300 000 hectares of forest every year-Nachilala Nkombo

By Chief Editor
41 views
2
Economy Zambia loses between 250 to 300 000 hectares of forest every year-Nachilala...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) Country Director Nachilala Nkombo says Zambia loses between 250 to 300 000 hectares of forest every year.

She said depletion of forest has negative effects that affect humans from having clean air and water.

Speaking during the tree planting ceremony at Chilanga Golf Club Course yesterday, WWF Country Director Nachilala Nkombo disclosed that the aim for the activity was support the replanting of trees in Chilanga in order arrest the crisis of forest loss.

Ms Nkombo stated that the replanting is also meant to educate government and the cooperate world to collectively preserve nature.

“We know that for people in rural areas, losing nature also means losing capability to loss food and economic opportunities,” she noted.

She called on government to ensure that every person who is authorized to cut down a tree should plant ten more trees in order to avoid deforestation.

Ms Nkombo indicated that Zambia is known for its tourism hence the need to nature trees because they act as homes and food for animals.

“If we clear forests then we take away the natural habitant that is a home to the animals that bring so much income and opportunities for our country,” she explained.

Ms Nkombo thanked government and the Chilanga Golf Course for participating in the tree planting exercise.

And Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Forestry Director Ignatius Makumba said welcomed the initiative by Chilanga Golf Club and WWF to replace old trees that are falling off.

Mr Makumba said President Edgar Lungu has been pushing for the Keep Zambia Clean and Green hence everyone should implore the initiative of replanting trees.

He added that government through the Department of Forestry undertakes the tree planting exercise every year in all the districts across the country.

“If every Zambian would plant a tree just for one day, how many millions of trees would we be talking about?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Chilanga District Commissioner Richard Ndoyze said Chilanga Administration pledged to donate 200 more trees to Chilanga Golf Course.

Mr Ndoyze stated that his administration under the Department of Forestry has 4500 trees on the nursery which will be ready for planting by any stakeholders who are willing to participate in the exercise.

He added that the administration wants to raise the number of trees in the nursery to 10, 000 by the end of the rain season.

The DC highlighted that the department is encouraging schools to plant fruit trees in order to create orchards in order to contribute to the food basket.

He thanked WWF for supporting the tree planting exercise at the golf club and urged other stakeholders to emulate the gesture.

Previous articleThe Clergy trained in Entrepreneurship
Next articleECZ Management of voter registration exercise on spotlight

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

ECZ Management of voter registration exercise on spotlight

As Zambia goes to the polls in the next few months, the focus by the International Community and other...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Clergy trained in Entrepreneurship

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Central Province Minister, Sydney Mushanga, says government places training of citizen as an asset to the country’s development. Mr Mushanga said training of citizens in...
Read more

Chief Chibwika explains why he has not issued gold panning certificates

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Chief Chibwika of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga district of North-Western province has clarified the delay to issue gold panning licences to cooperatives...
Read more

Workers, ZNBS ink housing deal

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Workers Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS) to facilitate building of affordable...
Read more

DEC cautions citizens on the dangers of brewing ‘Kachasu’

Economy Chief Editor - 13
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has warned the community in Chief Mkhanya’s Chiefdom in Mambwe district against drug abuse. This follows complaints by the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.