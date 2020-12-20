World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) Country Director Nachilala Nkombo says Zambia loses between 250 to 300 000 hectares of forest every year.

She said depletion of forest has negative effects that affect humans from having clean air and water.

Speaking during the tree planting ceremony at Chilanga Golf Club Course yesterday, WWF Country Director Nachilala Nkombo disclosed that the aim for the activity was support the replanting of trees in Chilanga in order arrest the crisis of forest loss.

Ms Nkombo stated that the replanting is also meant to educate government and the cooperate world to collectively preserve nature.

“We know that for people in rural areas, losing nature also means losing capability to loss food and economic opportunities,” she noted.

She called on government to ensure that every person who is authorized to cut down a tree should plant ten more trees in order to avoid deforestation.

Ms Nkombo indicated that Zambia is known for its tourism hence the need to nature trees because they act as homes and food for animals.

“If we clear forests then we take away the natural habitant that is a home to the animals that bring so much income and opportunities for our country,” she explained.

Ms Nkombo thanked government and the Chilanga Golf Course for participating in the tree planting exercise.

And Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Forestry Director Ignatius Makumba said welcomed the initiative by Chilanga Golf Club and WWF to replace old trees that are falling off.

Mr Makumba said President Edgar Lungu has been pushing for the Keep Zambia Clean and Green hence everyone should implore the initiative of replanting trees.

He added that government through the Department of Forestry undertakes the tree planting exercise every year in all the districts across the country.

“If every Zambian would plant a tree just for one day, how many millions of trees would we be talking about?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Chilanga District Commissioner Richard Ndoyze said Chilanga Administration pledged to donate 200 more trees to Chilanga Golf Course.

Mr Ndoyze stated that his administration under the Department of Forestry has 4500 trees on the nursery which will be ready for planting by any stakeholders who are willing to participate in the exercise.

He added that the administration wants to raise the number of trees in the nursery to 10, 000 by the end of the rain season.

The DC highlighted that the department is encouraging schools to plant fruit trees in order to create orchards in order to contribute to the food basket.

He thanked WWF for supporting the tree planting exercise at the golf club and urged other stakeholders to emulate the gesture.