9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 21, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Four brothers allegedly murder their grandfather in cold blood in Mufumbwe

By Chief Editor
41 views
1
Rural News Four brothers allegedly murder their grandfather in cold blood in Mufumbwe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Mufumbwe District , Northwestern province, are looking for four brothers who are on the run after killing a 72-year-old man on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

Northwestern province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi has confirmed in an interview the incident believed to have happened over the weekend at Kabwebwe village in Mufumbwe district in Solwezi today.

The four assailants who are on the run beat up Jackson Makaliki who is also headman Kabwebwe using fists and kicks in a bid to avenge their father’s death.

“A 72 year old man of Mufumbwe district has been murdered by four brothers who allegedly beat him up using fists and kicks.

“ Brief details of the report state that on Saturday 19th December 2020, Jackson Makaliki also known as headman Kabwebwe and Wisdom Kalemba were accused of practicing witchcraft that caused the death of Boas Masasala of the same area,” Mr Chushi said.

The deceased together with another person identified as Wisdom Kalemba were accused of practicing witchcraft and caused the death of Boas Masasala of the same area and were later banished from the village by a council of elders after finding them guilty.

“Around 19 hours (19th December 2020) the four brothers conspired to avenge the death of their father. They followed the suspected wizard headman Kabwebwe and killed him in his house at Kabwebwe village. The suspects whose identity is withheld are on the run,” Mr Chushi said.

He said the four assailants whose identities have been withheld are on the run.

The provincial police chief has appealed to members of the public to desist from practicing instant mob justice on innocent people adding that people should observe the rule of law.

Previous articleGovt re-emphasises COVID-19 adherence
Next articleZANEC hails govt’s move to reschedule schools’ term one for the year 2021

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

ZANEC hails govt’s move to reschedule schools’ term one for the year 2021

The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has hailed the government’s rescheduling of the first term in 2021. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Road infrastructure to boost investment in Luapula

Rural News Chief Editor - 16
Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa says the construction of the Kashikishi-Chienge-Lunchinda road has triggered interest by both local and international firms to invest in...
Read more

Muchinga Province set to end Voter apathy in the the Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
A movement for voter sensitization has been launched in Muchinga province so as to end voter apathy in the region. The movement has come up...
Read more

Remove people encroaching the Solwezi airport, CAA tells Deputy PS

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has called on the local authority in North-Western province to remove people encroaching the Solwezi airport to avoid possible...
Read more

North Western Province has achieved much in 2020 – Mubukwanu

Rural News editor - 1
North Western Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu says despite the country facing the challenge of Covid-19 in the year 2020, the province has recorded significant...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.