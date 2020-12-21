9.5 C
General News
Updated:

Miles to comply with directive to restrict his wedding guests to 300

By Chief Editor
Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has disclosed that he has no choice but to follow directives that his upckonh wedding should not have more than 300 guests.

The eagerly anticipated wedding is due to be held this Saturday when Mr Sampa will wed his long term fiancée Nchimunya.

The wedding venue, Woodlands Stadium with a sitting capacity of 10,000 was originally expected to accommodate thousands of Lusaka residents who were keen on attending the event.

But the Ministry of Health has written to Mr Sampa instructing him to respect the attendance to only 300 people due to the Covid-19 pandemic whose cases have now started going up.

In response, Mr Sampa said he will have to comply with the directives but will maintain Woodlands Stadium as the venue.

“We are duty bound to respond and oblige when the Ministry of Health guides as they have that we have a maximum of 300 in total for our Wedding event this Saturday 26th December, 2020. Woodlands stadiun still remains the Wedding venue as we have already signed a financial contract with the stadium management,” Mr Sampa said.

“Regrettably we shall however invite about zero guests there. Our line up already has 50 people (25 male & 25 female) more so as I turn 50 years on the same Wedding day. When I add Artists, security & support staff to the list, we are already towards 200 people. So who to invite and not invite was the headache I was trying to avoid hitherto,” he said.

He reveled that the couple shall award live broadcasting rights to a TV station to cover event live so that all can be present be it virtually.

“We shall look to send to all 7 Constituencies food packages and drinks direct to various that includes but not limited to Orphanages, Old people homes, Hospices etc.”

He added, “We shall keep reviewing until the day on how best to get everyone interested be part of the event directly or indirectly while observing the 300 maximum limit as well as other guidlines that have been given to us by the Ministry of Health.

3 COMMENTS

  2. When I said that miles does not know how to use social media and that he abuses it, many people called me names and some like the big clown Simon mwewa came out in arms to defend miles. True friends will always tell you the truth even if it hurts you, fake friends like simon will hide the truth from you and watch you finish your career on Facebook because they want the top spot as social media icon. Miles grow up for the sake of my good friend nchimmy. She deserves way better than this. When we use to be close she always said she wanted a small and intimate wedding. Let her have it.

  3. Though I believe that he has some loose screws I also believe he has some screws intact and some loose like for all us. For him I think he could have 5 out of 10 okay, he says very sensible things and does so, okay, occasionally you can see him going with a pistol at work or downing down a can of Chibuku but the bottom line is that he is okay. Very vibrant mayor, and I am sure the loose screws will tighten with time

