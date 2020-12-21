Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has disclosed that he has no choice but to follow directives that his upckonh wedding should not have more than 300 guests.

The eagerly anticipated wedding is due to be held this Saturday when Mr Sampa will wed his long term fiancée Nchimunya.

The wedding venue, Woodlands Stadium with a sitting capacity of 10,000 was originally expected to accommodate thousands of Lusaka residents who were keen on attending the event.

But the Ministry of Health has written to Mr Sampa instructing him to respect the attendance to only 300 people due to the Covid-19 pandemic whose cases have now started going up.

In response, Mr Sampa said he will have to comply with the directives but will maintain Woodlands Stadium as the venue.

“We are duty bound to respond and oblige when the Ministry of Health guides as they have that we have a maximum of 300 in total for our Wedding event this Saturday 26th December, 2020. Woodlands stadiun still remains the Wedding venue as we have already signed a financial contract with the stadium management,” Mr Sampa said.

“Regrettably we shall however invite about zero guests there. Our line up already has 50 people (25 male & 25 female) more so as I turn 50 years on the same Wedding day. When I add Artists, security & support staff to the list, we are already towards 200 people. So who to invite and not invite was the headache I was trying to avoid hitherto,” he said.

He reveled that the couple shall award live broadcasting rights to a TV station to cover event live so that all can be present be it virtually.

“We shall look to send to all 7 Constituencies food packages and drinks direct to various that includes but not limited to Orphanages, Old people homes, Hospices etc.”

He added, “We shall keep reviewing until the day on how best to get everyone interested be part of the event directly or indirectly while observing the 300 maximum limit as well as other guidlines that have been given to us by the Ministry of Health.