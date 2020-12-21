9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 21, 2020
Health
New fast spreading Covid-19 variant in the UK prompts travel bans on UK flights

Canada has become the latest country to halt flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, which is said by officials to spread faster than others.

Many European countries, including France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, have also banned flights from the UK. Outside of Europe, several countries such as Canada, Iran, Saudi Arabia,Hong Kong and India have also closed their doors to travellers from the UK.

The new strain could be up to 70 per cent more infectious, the United Kingdom has said.

The new coronavirus variant, which prompted the UK government to impose a Tier 4 lockdown in London and southeastern England, and tighten restrictions for all of England over the festive period, is “out of control,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday — the same day that the UK broke its daily coronavirus case record, recording 35,928 new cases.

The ensuing wave of travel bans has cut off UK travelers from much of Europe and other parts of the world. It also spurred a decision to hold an emergency governmental meeting on Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a No. 10 spokesperson told CNN. The meeting will focus on the international movement restrictions, and “in particular the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK,” they said. “Further meetings are happening this evening and tomorrow morning to ensure robust plans are in place.”

Latest News

