A 48 year old South African man has allegedly committed suicide in a hotel room in Kabwe District of Central Province for unknown reasons.

Central Province Commissioner of Police, Chola Katanga, has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in an interview and identified the deceased as Goosen Martin, a holder of passport number A05939131.

Mr Katanga said his body was discovered by one of the house keepers hanging on an in built wardrobe in room 216 around 15:40 hours yesterday.

He said Tuskers Hotel Manager Daniel Mweetwa, of 51 Ghana Avenue in Kabwe District reported the matter to the police.

“Received a report from Daniel Mweetwa aged 51 of 51 Ghana Avenue, Kabwe, a Hotel Manager by occupation to the effect that around 15: 40 hours of 21/12/20 his house keeper discovered the body of a white South African male person hanging on an in built wardrobe in room number 216,” he said.

Mr Katanga said police visited the scene and observed that the body was completely naked with cuts on his right arm and a hand bag rope was used to hang himself.

He explained that after a thorough investigation was done on his belongings, a note declaring himself to have committed suicide and a whatsapp line to inform his relatives was found.

“A thorough check on his belongings was done and found a note declaring himself to have committed suicide and also a passport bearing his details as M/Goosen Martin aged 48 a South African by Nationality, the holder of Passport A05939131 and left a whatsapp line to inform his relatives,” Mr Katanga said.

The body of the decased has sonce been deposited in the mortuary waiting for possible identification of the body and postmortem.

And Mr Katanga said the son to the deceased called from South Africa to find out about the father’s death after he was told about his demise by the fiancé only identified as Susan.

He said the son revealed that the deceased has not been in contact with the family and relatives in South Africa for the past one.

He stated that the deceased son indicated that the family was unable to make arrangements to travel due to COVID-19 but that further discussions will be done through Susan.