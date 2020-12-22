9.5 C
Bravo Nchanga Rangers Bench Toasts Top Spot Status

The Nchanga Rangers coaching bench is cheered that Brave have reclaimed the top four status in the FAZ National Division 1 campaign.

Nchanga went into the New Year break placed fourth on the table with 19 points, four behind leaders Kansanshi Dynamos, after 11 matches played.

The season resumes on 9 January 2021 when Nchanga hosts second placed Kafue Celtic at home in Chingola.

“So far Nchanga’s performance has been good,” said club assistant coach Ben Chiwaya said

“We are going into the break but we are not going to relax. We need to work hard during the break. We need to work on the defense, midfield and striking force.”

Chiwaya is confident Nchanga will secure promotion back to the Super Division.

“The competition in our league is tough but we are going to make it to the Super Division,” he said.

Chiwaya added: “I can give thanks to the players and the supporters for supporting us.”

Nchanga last tested Super Division football in 2018.

