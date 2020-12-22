9.5 C
Cholera remains national problem -Dr Chilufya

Cholera remains national problem -Dr Chilufya
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has expressed deep concerns that cholera remains a major public health problem that the country has grappled with for years.

Dr. Chilufya however, states that President Edgar Lungu has massively invested in public health security systems and is determined to eliminate cholera by 2025.

The Minister says this is the reason Oral Cholera Vaccine campaigns have been adopted as one of the pillars in the Zambia Multi-sectoral Elimination Plan as an effective tool for cholera prevention and control.

The Minister further adds that Zambia’s Multi- sectoral Elimination Plan outlines a strong commitment to ensure 85% of the population living in the hotspots is vaccinated with two doses of the OCV.

Dr Chilufya has further emphasised on the need to focus on social determinants such as good hygiene and access to safe and clean water among others despite cholera being a treatable and preventable disease.

ZANIS reports that Dr Chilufya was speaking in Shibuyunji district today, at the national launch of the Oral Cholera Vaccination, targeting more than 5,000 people older than 12 months in 11 cholera hotspot districts in 2020 and 2021.

“In line with the cholera elimination plan, it gives me great pleasure to be here today to launch the 2020 OCV campaign under the theme “Ending Cholera, Delivering Hope”. This campaign comes at a very opportune time and will provide preemptive protection against future outbreaks, “he said.

Dr Chilufya noted that he is delighted that the OCV campaign is targeting the capture of 70,000 people of Shibuyunji district as it houses one of the vulnerable citizens in fishing camps.

UNICEF Country Representative Noala Skinner, noted that the launch of the OCV campaign is yet another milestone for the Zambian government’s efforts to eliminate cholera.

Ms. Skinner said UNICEF remains fully committed to support efforts of eliminating cholera in Zambia.

And in a speech read on his behalf by his Representative, Shikanga Otipa, World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative, Nathan Bakyaita noted that the Zambian government has been in the forefront of giving global leadership in addressing cholera.

Dr. Bakyaita said WHO is thus delighted to support interventions to be implemented in cholera hotspot districts in the country throughout the cholera season.

VEEP urges Zambians to tolerate divergent views ahead of 2021 Elections

