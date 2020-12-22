9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

YWCA train women in political leadership

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines YWCA train women in political leadership
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) on the Copperbelt has trained over 120 women in political leadership, electoral processes and decision making in an effort to prepare them for adoptions to stand as members of parliament and councilors in the 2021 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe yesterday, YWCA Kitwe Copperbelt Province Coordinator Sharon Chisanga said the trained women are mainly from Kitwe and Kalulushi district and were drawn from all political parties.

Mrs Chisanga said the trained women were ready to take up leadership positions after intensive training stating that there will be no excuse for political parties not to adopt them for elections.

“The training was undertaken with an aim of increasing the number of women participating in politics and taking up leadership positions, so we expect political parties to adopt more women in their structures,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Association has threatened to de-campaign political parties that will not adopt women to contest as councilors and members of parliament in the 2021 general elections.

And Mrs Chisanga has bemoaned the materialistic campaigns being used by political parties where aspiring leaders use material things like money, Chitenge materials and food among others to entice voters.

She said this style of campaigning was not favourable for women as most of them cannot afford such materials yet they can make better leaders.

She however said that YWCA on the Copperbelt will work closely with all political parties to ensure that more women are adopted to stand in the 2021 general elections on the Copperbelt.

Zambia is also a signatory to the United Nations Charter that compels the country to have more women representations in decision making positions by the year 2030.

Previous articlePresident Lungu’s Economic Recovery Plan lacks any substance to turnaround Zambia’s Ailing Economy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

YWCA train women in political leadership

The Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) on the Copperbelt has trained over 120 women in political leadership, electoral processes...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Nkandu Luo Warns Beneficiaries Against Selling the Livestock but Ensure that Numbers Multiply

General News Chief Editor - 8
About 75 cooperatives have been empowered with chickens and goats under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock in Nakonde district, in Muchinga Province. And speaking...
Read more

Miles to comply with directive to restrict his wedding guests to 300

General News Chief Editor - 21
Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has disclosed that he has no choice but to follow directives that his upckonh wedding should not have more than...
Read more

The church should uphold the Zambia’s Christian Declaration, the Government has done it’s part-Wina

General News Chief Editor - 12
Vice President Inonge Wina has urged the Church to continue teaching good values and principles at all levels of society to promote peace...
Read more

ECZ officers should to work up to midnight-Emmanuel Mulenga

General News Chief Editor - 6
Ndola Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Mulenga has cautioned all officers issuing voters cards in his constituency to ensure that they work...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.