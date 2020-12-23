Western Province has recorded 153 total resurgence cases of COVID -19 cases with 72 cases the highest number recorded from Mongu district.

Western Provincial Health Director (PHD) Francis Liywali said the resurgence of the COVID-19 in the province would only be combated if all stakeholders abided by the laid down guidelines set by the ministry of health such as wearing of face masks and regular washing of hands.

Dr.Liywali added that reducing COVID-19 cases was possible if stakeholders took part in the fight against the pandemic as the case in Kafue district.

To this effect, his office has deployed health personnel in different border posts such as Katimamulilo border areas in Sesheke district to ensure all travelers are tested and diagnosed in masses for the disease.

The PHD has since implored members of the general populace to adhere to health safety rules and regulations in order reduce the further spread of the disease in the region.

“ It is sad to note that 70% of people in the especially in rural area have dropped their guard against the pandemic added that such action can act as catalysts for further transmission of the disease, “ he said.

Speaking earlier, Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Mukwambuyu Katungu bemoaned low levels of compliances by bar-owners.

Mr. Katungu said some bar owners have disregarded government’s directives regarding the closure and opening of bars which are operating normally despite the COVID -19 outbreaks in the region.

This came to light when team of law enforcement agencies toured various bar premises during the night yesterday.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary said the resurgence of the COVID-19 would be catastrophic if no proper safety measures were taken against the disease.

Mr. Katungu has since called for mindset change in publics if the fight against the disease was to be won.