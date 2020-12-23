9.5 C
Government committed towards reducing gender inequalities in Zambia to minimum levels

By Chief Editor
Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri says government remains committed towards reducing gender inequalities in the country to minimum levels through various empowerment initiatives for women.

Ms. Phiri states that government through the ministry of gender has put up strategies in line with the Seventh National Development Plan 7NDP and Vision 2030 to promote gender equity and equality with a policy agenda that combats retrogressive gender roles.

She noted that empowering women and girls enables them to enjoy life as any other person in society.

Ms. Phiri said this when she handed over 1000 day old chicks and poultry accessories to Kanakantapa women area association and Prophetic Tabernacle of glory society limited in Chongwe district.

She commended the two women groups for organising themselves through cooperatives to venture into activities that are helping them to improve their living standards.

Reminding women to take care of the chicks and poultry equipment, the minister added that any misuse of the empowerment will lead to retrieval of the equipment.

Meanwhile, Chongwe Member of Parliament (MP) Japhen Mwakalombe applauded the women cooperatives under the two women groups for partnering to sustain their lives through various entrepreneurial activities they have ventured in.

Mr. Mwakalombe implored other women in his constituency to form cooperatives for them to access empowerment which have been made available by government for people from all walks of life.

“Government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu is not selective in spreading development.

”I am appealing to all women who are in Chongwe to organise themselves and form cooperatives because they are missing out from such empowerment initiatives,” Mr. Mwakalombe said.

He thanked Ministry of Gender for empowering the two women groups and that the gesture will change their lives.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, a member of Kanakantapa Women Association Brandina Banda said the empowerment will benefit 232 households and is also expected to extend beyond the perimeters of Kanakantapa.

Ms. Phiri said the beneficiaries will sustain the economic activities that will be initiated using the accessories they have received.

She assured Ms. Phiri that the women from the two groups will venture to other viable business ventures.

  1. Unfortunately many think gender means women empowerment alone. They’re even quiet about fields in which women maintain dominance and and don’t want males to join. Nursing is field where even trainers have an attitude towards male students. 99% of men that have blown away their money they’ll tell you it was on beer and women. So what do women really want?

