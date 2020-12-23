Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned the UPND leader, Mr Hakainde Hichilema for the offence of Conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 313 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
It is alleged that Mr Hichilema who introduced himself as a community worker based in Lusaka whilst acting together with other unknown persons, fraudulently purchased a property, Sub-division “A” of farm number 1924 in Kalomo district belonging to the late Samson Siatembo, purporting that at the time of purchase, the Administrator of the property in question consented to the sale by appending her signature when infact not.
This is alleged to have occurred at unknown date in 2004.
Landeniko fimbi naimwe, all you want is for him not to appear on the 2021 ballot paper.
When your life is questionable don’t dream of plot one because you will always open a tin of worms.The high office demands integrity. Africa will only change once we adopt people with a clean record otherwise there will be no change but the same kind of politicians who care about there plight than the common man.
Go back to the records for all politicians while you are at it.
Is that it ????
Is this case not before the courts ??
Why did the police not say what the callout was for ???,
why alarm his supporters who rightfully suspected a bogus PF plot ??
Lungu and his PF police are not trusted ,
Seeing the dangerous mood the country is in , me thinks this charge was just a backup excuse.
What ever they intended for HH has been dropped at the last minute due to the highly charged atmosphere
Zambia, we have a very serious task ahead of us now, TO CHOOSE THE NEXT PRESIDENT. Unknown date in 2004 and today it’s 2020, we will be seeing campaigns soon leaders selling themselves to the people, sure is this the right time for finding out who bought land in 1964? People are waiting to hear who the gasser was, who will be the next president of Zambia, we need to pray to God Almighty for guidance. Amen. The police right now have a huge task to mobilize it’s personnel and make a road map for the task ahead in 2021. This issue of wanting to know which manager in Shangombo signed on a cheque in 1986 when Meridian Bio Bank was in operation, should come to an end and focus on tasks ahead that is development. FORWARD is development. God be with us in these trying moments.
exculpate yourself!
Exculpate yourself man
Police busy wasting everybody’s time, and I am PF. I will be on the side of sense at any given time
How does one fraudulently purchase a property if their is a willingness to sell on the part of the owner of the property.