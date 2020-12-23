A Lusaka businessman, Danny Yenda has announced his interest in bidding for Kabwata constituency seat during the 2021 general elections.

Mr Yenda says he will continue working with the already existing constituency party leadership come 2021 campaigns in order to avoid division in the party.

He said this during the party meeting held at Kabwata Hall where he officially announced his candidature at Kabwata Constituency before party members.

Mr Yenga pledged if voted as area lawmaker, he will ensure that he delivers the aspirations of the electorate as their obedient servant.

Mr Yenga declared that he meant business and would see to it that the ruling party triumphs in Kabwata and ensure that Edgar Lungu bounces back as Republican President in the forthcoming general elections.

“Before coming here today I spoke with Hon. Lubinda and I told him I was going to Kabwata to launch my campaign as MP. I made my intentions known to him and I do appreciate the works that our current MP has done for this constituency and my agenda is continue from what the incumbent MP did,” Mr Yenga said, amidst jubilations from the audience.

Mr Yenga said he was focused on building the party in the constituency as opposed to causing confusion.

“I am not coming here in Kabwata for the first time and this constituency is not new to me therefore, I understand the challenges the people of Kabwata face, ” he said.

“I am not going to form any structures but will work with existing structures as we take this constituency forward. Having grown up in this constituency, I understand most of the challenges and what our people are lacking so I will work with everyone in fostering development in Kabwata constituency because I am not a foreigner but I am a son of the soil,” Mr Yenga said.

Mr Yenga who has been associated with community works in the constituency added that victory for President Lungu in 2021 was guaranteed as the ruling party under President Lungu’s administration had scored a lot of positive achievements in all parts of the country.

“We are going to deliver President Lungu again in 2021 as Kabwata constituency because we are not playing jokes here and we mean business,” Mr Yenga added.

The Aspiring Candidate added that his priority would be to change the face of the constituency and to ensure that the welfare of the marketeers gets improved.

At the meeting, donated an amount of K30,000 to each ward in the Constituency.

And PF Kabwata constituency Chairman Trevor Ng’andu alias Uncle T welcomed Mr Yenga on behalf of the party as he launched his bid to Manda Hill. Mr Ng’andu said his job was to create a level playing field for all aspiring candidates under the ruling party.

“As PF Kabwata constituency Chairman, I have to make the ground fair for any person wishing to aspire. The party is bigger and I’m taking one step behind,” he said.

“There is currently only one MP for Kabwata, Hon. Given Lubinda and we respect him because he has brought development to this constituency but at the same time, we welcome all those that are wishing to take over from them and we wish them all the very best as we approach 2021,” Mr Ng’andu added.

Mr N’gandu cautioned the aspiring candidate to ensure that he fulfills his pre-election promises he will make to the electorate in area.

On his part, the Constituency chairman pledged to work flat out to ensure that the ruling PF wins during the forthcoming 2021 general elections slated for next, 12th August.

Mr Yenga’s support base in Kabwata constituency is steadily increasing especially among the majority of young people who have since indicated that they would rally behind him as their candidate and MP for 2021.