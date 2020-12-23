Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has advised the Zambia police service not to tolerate any form of violence tomorrow when United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakkainde Hichilema appears at Police Force Headquarters where he has been summoned.

Mr Lusambo noted with concern that some people are planning on coming in large numbers to offer solidarity to Mr Hichilema as he appears before the police.

The Provincial Minister highlighted this during the Provincial Development Coordinating Committee (PDCC) 4th Quarter 2020 meeting stating that police should be vigilant to quell any lawlessness among UPND supporters.

“The police should be vigilant in their operations by deploying officers around the city of Lusaka to ensure order prevails” he said.

Mr Lusambo said police has called only one person and he does not expect any one to disturb the peace that Zambians are enjoying when the opposition leader appears before them.

Meanwhile, UPND President lawyer Haimbe Mulambo said Mr Hichilema’s call out is in relation with the acquisition of farm 1924 of Kalomo.

He added that the call out is in relation with a report made by Facebook activist and Economic and Equity Party (EPP) president Chilufya Tayali on allegations that the opposition leader dubiously acquired his Kalomo farm in his capacity as the liquidator of the Lima Bank properties.

Mr Malambo further added that the records show that Mr Hichilema legally acquired the said farm from the administrator of the owner’s estate.

The matter under investigation is actively before the Lusaka High Court.