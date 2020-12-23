9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Lusambo Calls for Tightened Security at Police Force Headquarters to deal with UPND Cadres

By Chief Editor
41 views
3
Headlines Lusambo Calls for Tightened Security at Police Force Headquarters to deal...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has advised the Zambia police service not to tolerate any form of violence tomorrow when United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakkainde Hichilema appears at Police Force Headquarters where he has been summoned.

Mr Lusambo noted with concern that some people are planning on coming in large numbers to offer solidarity to Mr Hichilema as he appears before the police.

The Provincial Minister highlighted this during the Provincial Development Coordinating Committee (PDCC) 4th Quarter 2020 meeting stating that police should be vigilant to quell any lawlessness among UPND supporters.

“The police should be vigilant in their operations by deploying officers around the city of Lusaka to ensure order prevails” he said.

Mr Lusambo said police has called only one person and he does not expect any one to disturb the peace that Zambians are enjoying when the opposition leader appears before them.

Meanwhile, UPND President lawyer Haimbe Mulambo said Mr Hichilema’s call out is in relation with the acquisition of farm 1924 of Kalomo.

He added that the call out is in relation with a report made by Facebook activist and Economic and Equity Party (EPP) president Chilufya Tayali on allegations that the opposition leader dubiously acquired his Kalomo farm in his capacity as the liquidator of the Lima Bank properties.

Mr Malambo further added that the records show that Mr Hichilema legally acquired the said farm from the administrator of the owner’s estate.

The matter under investigation is actively before the Lusaka High Court.

Previous articleEngineering body wants Alick Nkhata Bridge demolished
Next articleChurches not following guidelines for Christmas and New Year’s Overnight Prayers will be charged, Warns Chingola Council

3 COMMENTS

  2. When I look at this man and the nonsense that he spews out of his mouth I always end up getting disappointed with democracy. There should have been a cut off point for leadership, we should start measuring the stupidity and foolishness of those that seek public office before we let them on the ballot paper.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

COVID-19 cases surges in Western Province

Western Province has recorded 153 total resurgence cases of COVID -19 cases with 72 cases the highest number recorded...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu goes on a 4 days working holiday

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
President Edgar Lungu has gone on a four-day working break to Nyamvu Game Ranch in Nyimba District of Eastern Province. President Lungu’s holiday begins today...
Read more

Home Affairs Minister Warns UPND and its Cadres

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
Ministry of Home Affairs has expressed displeasure with the manner in which the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) is responding to the...
Read more

Zambia Police to question HH over Kalomo farm after Tayali complaint

Headlines Chief Editor - 85
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema's lawyer Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Company has revealed that Mr Hichilema’s summoning is connected to a compliant raised by...
Read more

ZANEC hails govt’s move to reschedule schools’ term one for the year 2021

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has hailed the government’s rescheduling of the first term in 2021. In a statement released to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.