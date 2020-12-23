Over 98 percent of farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) have collected their inputs.

Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo says FISP inputs for the current farming season were delivered early, and that the response from farmers has also been encouraging.

Mr. Katambo says as of 18th December 2020, over 1 million farmers had deposited the required 400 Kwacha contribution towards the programme, representing a 100 per cent achievement.

He said this at his office in Lusaka during a press briefing on the outlook of the 2020/2021 agricultural season, with emphasis on the FISP, Army Worms and African Migratory Locusts.

And the Minister has urged small-scale farmers to be alert and look out for pest infestation especially armyworms and the African Migratory Locusts.

He said his ministry has started receiving isolated reports of armyworm attacks and that all agricultural staff are on high alert and have been directed to frequently interact with farmers and immediately report any cases for swift response.

Meanwhile, Mr. Katambo said the population of the African Migratory Locusts in the country has been controlled to below threatening levels.

He said to avoid further build-up of the locust population, some measures have been put in place that include continuous surveillance with ground and aerial spraying when need arises.