9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
type here...
Health
Updated:

Zambia will in February 2021 receive the first vaccine against Covid-19

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Health Zambia will in February 2021 receive the first vaccine against Covid-19
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that Zambia will in February 2021 receive the first vaccine against Covid-19.

Speaking today during a media briefing today, Dr. Chilufya said that the vaccines are under COVAX facility following the country’s successful application and admission.

The COVAX Facility, is a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure eventual COVID-19 vaccines reach those in greatest need, whoever they are and wherever they live.

Dr. Chilufya noted that the vaccine against covid-19 is critical in the fight against the disease and that his ministry will indicate with time on how the sequencing will be done in the administering of the serum.

The Minister also said that the new trend in covid-19 is affecting not only the elderly but also the young, with many young lives being lost to the disease.

During the briefing, Dr Chilufya also said that 100 districts have recorded Covid-19 and that Zambia has recorded 241 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours from over 6 000 tests conducted, 1 death, and 79 recoveries.

Dr. Chilufya said 36 patients are currently admitted in health facilities of which 18 are on oxygen therapy while 2 of them are in a critical condition.

He also revealed that there are also two expectant women who are admitted due to COVID-19, further stating that health personnel are closely monitoring them.

And Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Victor Mukonka said the increase in covid-19 cases is because most people are not adhering to the regulations.

Speaking at the same briefing, Director for Infectious Diseases Lloyd Mulenga said the country has again started to record severe covid-19 cases.

Previous articleOver 98% of farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme have collected their inputs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Zambia will in February 2021 receive the first vaccine against Covid-19

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that Zambia will in February 2021 receive the first vaccine against Covid-19. Speaking...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

COVID-19 cases surges in Western Province

Health Chief Editor - 10
Western Province has recorded 153 total resurgence cases of COVID -19 cases with 72 cases the highest number recorded from Mongu district. Western...
Read more

Cholera remains national problem -Dr Chilufya

Health Chief Editor - 17
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has expressed deep concerns that cholera remains a major public health problem that the country has grappled with for...
Read more

Govt re-emphasises COVID-19 adherence

Health Chief Editor - 3
The government has cautioned residents to strictly adhere to the convid-19 health guidelines as a new wave of the pandemic heightens. And government has...
Read more

New fast spreading Covid-19 variant in the UK prompts travel bans on UK flights

Health editor - 10
Canada has become the latest country to halt flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, which is said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.