Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that Zambia will in February 2021 receive the first vaccine against Covid-19.

Speaking today during a media briefing today, Dr. Chilufya said that the vaccines are under COVAX facility following the country’s successful application and admission.

The COVAX Facility, is a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure eventual COVID-19 vaccines reach those in greatest need, whoever they are and wherever they live.

Dr. Chilufya noted that the vaccine against covid-19 is critical in the fight against the disease and that his ministry will indicate with time on how the sequencing will be done in the administering of the serum.

The Minister also said that the new trend in covid-19 is affecting not only the elderly but also the young, with many young lives being lost to the disease.

During the briefing, Dr Chilufya also said that 100 districts have recorded Covid-19 and that Zambia has recorded 241 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours from over 6 000 tests conducted, 1 death, and 79 recoveries.

Dr. Chilufya said 36 patients are currently admitted in health facilities of which 18 are on oxygen therapy while 2 of them are in a critical condition.

He also revealed that there are also two expectant women who are admitted due to COVID-19, further stating that health personnel are closely monitoring them.

And Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Victor Mukonka said the increase in covid-19 cases is because most people are not adhering to the regulations.

Speaking at the same briefing, Director for Infectious Diseases Lloyd Mulenga said the country has again started to record severe covid-19 cases.