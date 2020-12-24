9.5 C
CiSCA condemns the gunning down of two people in Lusaka, demands justice for the murdered citizens

By Chief Editor
By Judith Mulenga

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) strongly condemns the gunning down, in cold blood, of two people in Lusaka yesterday, Thursday the 23rd of December 2020 for merely exercising their constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms.

CiSCA further puts the blame for the two deaths squarely on the Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The action by the police violated all national, regional and international human rights principles and standards, including policing standards. The killing of the two innocent persons has once again demonstrated the continued repression of the citizens by the government of President Edgar Lungu.

The right to life is guaranteed in Article 12 of our Constitution. It is also guaranteed in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which Zambia ratified in 1984, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights which we ratified in 1984 too. The right to assemble is also guaranteed in our Bill of Rights Article 21 which expressly states, “Except with his own consent, no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment of his freedom of assembly and association, that is to say, his right to assemble freely and associate with other persons and in particular to form or belong to any political party, trade union or other association for the protection of his interests”. The same right is provided for in Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. We would like to believe that the opposition UPND supporters turned up to exercise this right.

The Zambia Police command also violated international policing standards as provided for in the United Nations Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials. Principle 9 restricts the conditions under which force can be used. The standard is plain about the use of firearms as the very last resort of police and only as a life-saving action. CiSCA demands to know the threat that the two unarmed people posed to the police.

In confronting the UPND supporters with live bullets the Zambian Police Service further acted contrary to Articles 7 of the ICCPR, Article 5 of the African Charter as well as Article 2 of the UN Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials which all obligate law enforcement officials to respect and protect human dignity and maintain and uphold the human rights of all persons.

CiSCA demands for justice for the fallen unsung heroes. Though we know it is an exercise in futility since President Lungu has never listened to citizens’ voices, it is our duty as CiSCA to still ask President Lungu to dismiss Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo and the Inspector General of Police. Their continuing in office has become untenable. Human rights long ceased to be a sovereign matter and Zambia now has a blot on its image and standing in the world. Putting us on the map for all the wrong reasons has been a hallmark of President Lungu’s leadership.

