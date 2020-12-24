Solwezi Municipal Council has launched its first-ever library in Kimasala ward in Solwezi district, Northwestern province.

Speaking when launching the facility at Kimasala Hall where the library today, Solwezi Mayor Nicholas Mukumbi said the library is a vital part in the education sector.

Mr. Mukumbi said the launch of the library underscores the commitment that Solwezi Municipal Council has towards supplementing government efforts in providing such amenities in the education sector.

“The library further underscores the commitment our council has towards supplementing government efforts in providing such amenities in the education sector”, he said.

He said libraries play a unique role in society as centres for learning, hubs for human interactions and safety nets.

Mr. Mukumbi said everyone can depend on such facilities where people have an opportunity to be empowered with tools to make informed decisions for the betterment of their lives.

“The facility we are launching today will provide a safe and welcoming gathering place where people can explore ideas on a variety of issues and improve the reading culture”, he added.

With the rising cost in books and other materials, Mr Mukumbi said the Municipality has provided a readily available source of comprehensive information needed by all readers.

He said the council understands the importance of education hence the move to open up libraries in areas closer to the community to decongest the main library in Solwezi town.

Meanwhile, Nsakwa Yaba Kaonde chairperson, Goodson Sansakuwa said he is delighted with the development adding that it being the first of its kind, the library will help people without leaving anyone behind.

“Indeed Nsakwa Yaba Kaonde is delighted with such development. People will come and learn new things and have knowledge”, he sais

Mr Sansakuwa said such facilities will help remove children from the streets as they will be kept busy.

And Solwezi Town Clerk, Bornwell Luanga has appealed to members of Kimasala community to continue supporting the council in order to bring more development.

“We hope that you will continue supporting us”, Eng. Luanga said.

He said it is not the last one but that more of its kind will come so that all the five wards of Solwezi district can have a library.

The library has been stocked with about 4,000 books contributed by various partners such as Kansanshi mine, North-western provincial library, Legacy wide trade, the University of Zambia and Copper belt University.