The government has urged councils and health authorities in Lusaka to develop strategies to prevent a looming diarrheal outbreak following intensified rains that have caused floods in the capital.

Lusaka Province Bowman Lusambo says necessary measures should be taken to ensure that diseases such as cholera do not affect the province.

Speaking during the Provincial Development Coordinating Committee (PDDC) virtual meeting, the provincial minister stressed the need for Lusaka City Council (LCC) to ensure that all residential and trading places are kept clean by undertaking regular inspections.

“I also want to appeal to the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company to ensure that water contamination is avoided at all costs especially in Lusaka district. I expect the company to secure water points which were not secure,” he said.

He disclosed that some of the water points were encroached by illegal developers and urged that water utility company to report cases of encroachment to his office for action to be taken.

“We shall demolish structures that are built on water pipes if we have to,” he said.

Mr Lusambo also urged members of the PDDC to ensure that they carry out their mandate with regard for authority.

“You have to respect the Permanent Secretary and others above you as you carry out your operations. Stay in your lane,” he said.

The minister also commended the Provincial administration for not recording any audit queries this year and consequently urged the officers to ensure adherence to public financial regulations.

And Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga says he will continue to implement strict measures to ensure adherence to public financial regulations among officers under his administration.

Mr Kamanga said he wants to ensure that the province does not record any audit queries due to mismanagement or misapplication of public resources.

The provincial permanent secretary said he will ensure that his administration maintains a clean record.

And Mr Kamanga called for enhanced coordination in the implementation of developmental projects in the province.