Thursday, December 24, 2020
Kamanga expresses concern over poor health services civil servants are receiving from NHIMA

By Chief Editor
Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has expressed concern over the poor health services that civil servants have been receiving from the National Health Insurance Management (NHIMA).

Mr Kamanga noted that his office had lately received concerns from civil servants on the mismanagement of NHIMA saying a lasting solution needs to be found for the statute body to improve on the service delivery.

“A follow-up on NHIMA’s poor service delivery will be made and feedback will be given in due course,“he said.

The Provincial Permanent Secretary highlighted this concern during the Provincial Development Coordinating Committee (PDCC) 4th Quarter Report meeting which was held virtually.

One of the representatives narrated during the PDCC virtual meeting how he was unable to receive treatment for his child at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) because NHIMA does not leave any forms to fill in when they knock off.

“I took my child to the hospital, they refused to admit her saying they only admit one patient at a time under NHIMA at high cost and there was already a patient admitted” he said.

Some civil servants have also complained that despite contributing to NHMA every month they are subjected to buy medication when the Hospital gives them a prescription to buy in Chemist shops.

