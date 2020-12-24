9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Power Dynamos' Winless Run Continues

Power Dynamos winless run continued on Wednesday after losing 1-0 at home to Forest Rangers at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Power have embarked on a suicidal three-match schedule during the festive season from December 24-30 so that they can release their projected four 2021 CHAN tournament call-ups for Chipolopolo duty.

Striker Quadri Kola settled matters in the match with a 45th minute goal to dispatch Power to their third league defeat of the season.

Power have now collected just 2 points from their last three league games and are stuck at seventh spot on 15 points, four points behind leaders Zesco United whom they face away in Ndola on December 30.

But before that, Power have a home date against second placed Zanaco (on 18 points) on December 27.

Meanwhile, Forest are sixth on 16 points from eight games with three matches in hand and are also in action on December 27 away to Kabwe Warriors in what will be their final league game in 2020.

