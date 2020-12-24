THE ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says the statement by the United Party for National Development (UPND) condemning the government’s decision to intervene in the case of Mopani and KCM has exposed the opposition political party for who they are.

PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila says 15,000 workers at Mopani alone could have lost their jobs had the government not intervened after Glencore decided to pull out and put the mine on care and maintenance.

Speaking when he addressed the media yesterday, Hon Mwila said it is clear for all to see that UPND is working against the interest of miners and suppliers on the Copperbelt.

“The Patriotic Front is a party for the poor and we will do everything as a party in government to protect the Jobs for our miners and suppliers on the Copperbelt,” said Hon Mwila.

“VEDANTA has failed to meet its own investment pledges since taking over the mine. They have failed to invest in Konkola Deep Mine, they were NOT paying suppliers and creditors, and had the government not intervened, creditors could have grabbed the mine and throw workers out on the streets.”

Meanwhile, the ruling party has applauded the government for the quick and strategic intervention on KCM.

Hon Mwila says as a party in government, PF will not allow miners and suppliers on the Copperbelt to be at the mercy of foreign capital.

“Today, because of the government’s quick and strategic intervention, KCM is back and fully in operation. Jobs for our miners have been secured and protected and suppliers are now getting their money,” said Hon Mwila.

“We want investors that will guarantee jobs and businesses for our people and we would like to encourage Zambians to take a keen interest in the investment opportunities in the mining sector via ZCCM-IH.”