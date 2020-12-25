9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 25, 2020
General News
By Chief Editor
First President Dr Kenneth Kaunda has encouraged Zambians to remember God in their lives and activities as they celebrate the festive season.

Dr Kaunda said it is cardinal to put God at the centre of our lives in order to appreciate his grace and the countless blessings he keeps pouring in people’s lives.

“Zambians must appreciate the role God plays in humanity as demonstrated by Jesus Christ when he came down to earth to guide and lead humanity to salvation, “ said the country’s first Republican President.

Dr Kaunda said this when the Zambia army orchestra entertained him to some Christmas Carols at his residence.

In his Christmas message to the nation, Dr Kaunda urged young people to emulate the selfless love and service of Jesus Christ to humanity.

Dr Kaunda encouraged youths to work for Jesus Christ to make society and the world a better and peaceful place to live and work in.

“May young people of today continue to understand the meaning of Christ Jesus our saviour, May young people continue to serve as he served us”, said Dr Kaunda

Dr Kaunda who was in high spirits and keenly followed and sang along the carols thrilled the gathering when he conducted the rock of ages song.

The first President also danced along to his famous tune Tiyende pamodzi played by the army orchestra.

“This is wonderful music, very good, fantastic” chipped in Dr Kaunda, at the end of every Christmas carol the Zambia Army orchestra played.

Dr Kaunda reminded everyone present that he was 96 years old and just shy of four years to reach 100 years.

2 COMMENTS

  2. Nsama Nsama is spending christmas in mortuary, not working, assasnated by Christian Police. Death visit Tayali, enjoy PF money this Christmas.
    Fvck Christmas!
    Fvck you all !

