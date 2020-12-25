The President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu has urged citizens to minimize movements during this festive season due to Coronavirus pandemic ( COVID-19 ).

Mr Lungu explained that it is due to the fact that the festive season comes with travel, both locally and internationally, and conversely, the coronavirus is transmitted through human movement.

“Unlike the years gone by, this year’s Christmas arrives at a time the whole world is struggling to contain the covid-19 pandemic that, since about a year ago, continues to threaten our lives and livelihoods,” the President cautioned.

Mr Lungu has since cautioned against crowding and non-observance of the covid-19 guidelines during this period.

The Republican President made this caution against the backdrop of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases within Zambia, a trend he said that has continued.

He further indicating that if the country continues to ignore the health guidelines, the country shall be back to where it started with high numbers of cases, admissions and deaths.

The Head of State observed that the economy has been hit due to a number of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its spill in the number of admissions that he said would further stretch government’s ability to manage the cases.

“Last week, I cautioned that we need to revisit the health guidelines after noticing that we had dropped the guard by stopping to observe the COVID- 19 protocols like masking, social distancing, not shaking hands, and washing hands with soap, among others,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the President has advised citizens to give and share during this period especially remembering the sick and the poor those that do not have.

“As Jesus, who we are remembering, says in Mathew chapter 25 – “I tell you the truth, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me!

“ The bible in proverbs chapter 19 verse 17 also says, “Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him for his deed”, he said.

The Head of State has further urged the people of Zambia to love one another as it is only through love that this country will be guaranteed peace and harmony adding that Zambians must never renege for selfish gain as one people.

President Lungu said this yesterday in a Christmas message released to ZANIS this afternoon by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.