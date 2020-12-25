Government has directed the local authorities in the country to prioritise service delivery using locally generated resources.

Local Government Permanent Secretary, Eddie Chomba says councils should devise innovative methods to generate resources locally and focus on the implementation of projects targeted at economic growth in their respective domains in order to sustain service provision.

“ Government is committed to restoring revenue avenues for councils in the country to increase their revenue base to effectively fund service provision, “ said Bishop Chomba.

He said this when he commissioned an office annex that Kapiri Mposhi Town Council , yesterday.

The infrastructure has been constructed at the total cost of K 470, 000 and a refuse collection Tractor purchased at the total cost K 428, 000 using locally generated resources and 20 percent of the Local Government Equalisation Fund ( LGEF).

He said his ministry has already signed a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) with the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) for councils to start collecting revenue on its behalf on commission basis to improve the revenue base for local authorities in the country.

“This government recognises the role of the local government as an engine of delivering of services and wants to bring back the glory of the local government,” Bishop Chomba said.

And the Permanent Secretary used the event to commend Kapiri Mposhi Town Council for utilising locally generated resources to implement various projects for the benefit of the public.

He expressed delight that Kapiri Mposhi Town Council was up-to-date with salary payments and was utilising fees for approval and applications for development on service delivery.

“Kapiri Mposhi Town Council has managed to showcase that through hard times certain initiatives can be accomplished through prioritisation of resources… the construction of this office annex is the testimony of prudent use of resources by the council,” Bishop Chomba said.

And Kapiri Mposhi Town Council Chairman Obby Kabasa says the council embarked on the construction of a new office annex to carter for the increase in staffing levels following government’s the granting of the council the planning authority status.

Mr. Kabasa has commended government for granting his council with a planning authority status noting that the development has improved the revenue base for the local authority.

“The conferring of Kapiri Mposhi Town Council with planning authority status saw the deployment of more officers. This led to the challenge of a shortage of office accommodation which prompted the local authority to construct this office block using local resources,” Mr Kabasa said.

Mr. Kabasa has further appealed to government to grant his council with a Municipal status to have the necessary planning authority in view of the increased inflow of investors willing to invest in the district.