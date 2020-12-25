Government has pledged to support any initiatives aimed at assisting small-scale farmers to improve their agricultural activities.

Central province permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba says this is because government is alive to the fact that any support towards small-scale farmers is vital in enhancing food security at household level.

Mr. Chomba added that to this effect there is need for small-scale farmers to take farming seriously and contribute to the country’s food security.

“Farming is our main stay for this country, it is for this reason that any support to the agriculture sector through small scale farmers is important and as the government we will support it because of the potential it has in improving food security at household level,” he said.

Mr. Chomba was speaking in a speech delivered for him by Assistant Secretary Mwape Kasanda in Kabwe today, when the Buy- Zed campaign in collaboration with Zambezi Seed Company donated an assortment of seeds and fertilizer to small farmers in Kabwe.

The Permanent Secretary noted that the cost of buying improved and certified seed varieties in the country has been escalating resulting in some vulnerable farmers facing challenges to access them, a situation he said had affected agricultural production in the country.

He said this is why the government is ready to collaborate with stakeholders that are willing to supplement its efforts through the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) and provide relief to vulnerable small-scale farmers.

“As you know very well, seed has proven to be more expensive than any other farming input, this has made our farmers who can’t afford to buy these improved seed varieties to face challenges and relay on FISP, but if we have stakeholders like you who willing to work with government in helping these farmers we appreciate your gesture,” he explained.

]Meanwhile, Buy Zed campaign founder and Zambezi seed company representative Evans Ngoma explained that the two institutions want to work with government in enhancing support to the agricultural sector.

Mr. Ngoma noted that this is because of the important role that the sector plays in reducing poverty levels in the country.

He said Zambezi Seed Company is committed to working with government through the provision of sustainable empowerment programmes aimed at helping small-scale farmers increase their production at reduced costs, adding that this is why the company has come up with a seed variety that can be recycled.

“As Zambezi Seed Company we want to work with the government to ensure that our agricultural sector is supported as a way of reducing poverty in the country, we realise that this can be achieved if our small scale farmers are provided with solutions to increase their food production at a lower cost,” he stated.

And the Central Province Agriculture Coordinator, Adreen Nansungwe has praised Zambezi Seed Company for coming up with an open pollinated seed variety that can be recycled and is resilient to the effects of climate change.

Dr. Nansungwe explained that the seed will help in reducing the cost of buying seed among the small-scale farmers thereby increasing their agricultural production which is key in uplifting their living standards.