The Ministry of Health has flagged off the first round of the massive oral cholera vaccination campaign in Nsama district of Northern Province which is aimed at eradicating the disease.

National Cholera Elimination Coordinator Freddy Kapaya says over 700,000 people are targeted under the programme in Nsama Town.

Dr. Kapaya explains that children aged 12 months, in the area will be administered with the vaccines.

While the first round of the campaign will be done for a week, the second phase will go one for two week, he said adding that the vaccines will give protection for three years.

“The second dose will be administered to the same people after 14 days in order to protect them for the period of 3 years, ” Dr. Kapaya said.

ZANIS reports Dr. Kapaya said this when he flagged off the oral cholera vaccine programme at Nsama Rural Health Centre in Nsama Town.

And Nsama District Administrative Officer Chilufya Mulenga has hailed government and its partners for identifying the district among the areas to receive the oral vaccines.

He also pledged to work with health personnel and traditional leaders in ensuring that no one is left behind in the campaign.

“As district administration we are elated by the tireless efforts the government has put in place to curb the spread of cholera, ”Mr. Chilufya said.

And James Chomba, a resident in the area, has attributed the outbreak of cholera to poor sanitation and the drinking of water from unsafe water points.

Mr. Chomba has since appealed to authorities to consider sinking more boreholes to cater for the ever increasing population especially in Nsumbu.

He further appealed to his fellow residents to continue observing good hygiene practices especially during the rainy season to prevent the possible outbreak of cholera in the area.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is concerned about the high risk factors especially in Nsumbu and Kapisha areas, which may result in another outbreak.

National Cholera Elimination Coordinator Kapaya said this is why there is a need to undertake the oral vaccination campaign.

“ The benefits of the vaccine cannot be over emphasized as can be seen in areas like Mpulungu district which has seen a reduction in cholera cases since the vaccine was administered, “ he said.

Dr. Kapaya appealed to Nsama residents to turn out in large numbers and receive the oral vaccine in order to protect themselves from cholera.

Nsama district becomes the second district in Northern Province after Mpulungu to receive the oral cholera vaccination.