Green Eagles battled from two-down to collect a 2-2 away draw at promoted Indeni in Ndola today.

Eagles came to Indeni Sports Complex in search of their first competitive game in four games and just four days after losing 2-0 at home at CotonSport of Cameroon in a CAF Confederation Cup second round first leg match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Tiki Chiluba struck a brace for Indeni with two quick goals the 12th and 24th minutes.

It took a 44th minute penalty converted by Michael Mwenya put Eagles back in the game after Indeni and ex-Chipolopolo defender Aaron Katebe handled Amity Shamende’s cross.

Eagles equalized in the 78th minute through Allan Chibwe who had replaced Anos Tembo on the hour mark to see goalkeeper Joshua Titima beaten again on the day.

The result still leaves 8th placed Eagles and 9th positioned Indeni stuck in mid-table on 13 points each.

Meanwhile, the result also saw Indeni extend their winless run to three games in which they have collected a point.