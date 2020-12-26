9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 26, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Green Eagles Rally To Hold Indeni

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Green Eagles Rally To Hold Indeni
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Eagles battled from two-down to collect a 2-2 away draw at promoted Indeni in Ndola today.

Eagles came to Indeni Sports Complex in search of their first competitive game in four games and just four days after losing 2-0 at home at CotonSport of Cameroon in a CAF Confederation Cup second round first leg match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Tiki Chiluba struck a brace for Indeni with two quick goals the 12th and 24th minutes.

It took a 44th minute penalty converted by Michael Mwenya put Eagles back in the game after Indeni and ex-Chipolopolo defender Aaron Katebe handled Amity Shamende’s cross.

Eagles equalized in the 78th minute through Allan Chibwe who had replaced Anos Tembo on the hour mark to see goalkeeper Joshua Titima beaten again on the day.

The result still leaves 8th placed Eagles and 9th positioned Indeni stuck in mid-table on 13 points each.

Meanwhile, the result also saw Indeni extend their winless run to three games in which they have collected a point.

Previous articleMayuka Makes Wesdon’s The Rest Team to Play Micho’s All-Stars

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Green Eagles Rally To Hold Indeni

Green Eagles battled from two-down to collect a 2-2 away draw at promoted Indeni in Ndola today. Eagles came to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Mayuka Makes Wesdon’s The Rest Team to Play Micho’s All-Stars

Feature Sports sports - 2
Veteran striker Emmanuel Mayuka has made the cut in the select-side to face Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s CHAN Chipolopolo team in the All-Stars Versus the...
Read more

Power Dynamos’ Winless Run Continues

Feature Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos winless run continued on Wednesday after losing 1-0 at home to Forest Rangers at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe. Power have embarked on...
Read more

Green Eagles CAF Confed Cup Days Looking Numbered

Feature Sports sports - 0
Green Eagles’ days in the CAF Confederation Cup appear numbered after losing the first leg tie of the first round at home in...
Read more

Nkana Denied Win by Petro Atletico

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana have conceded a late goal as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Petro Atletico of Angola in the first leg...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.