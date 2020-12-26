Veteran striker Emmanuel Mayuka has made the cut in the select-side to face Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s CHAN Chipolopolo team in the All-Stars Versus the Rest exhibition game on December 28 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The revived All Stars Versus The Rest returns after a 24 year absence when it was held as a traditional end of year national team event.

Mayuka has made a notable start to his second season at Napsa Stars after joining them last term on a free transfer following a decade-long overseas stint.

The 2012 AFCON winner has scored three goals in all competition so far this season to also open his Napsa account with two goals in CAF Confederation Cup action and one in the league.

Mayuka is also one of four strikers to Wedson Nyirenda’s colourful attack in The Rest Team that include Alex Ngonga of Power Dynamos and Zanaco’s Roger Kola who has five goals this season.

Ironically, Kola and Ngonga will face -off this Sunday when Power hosts Zanaco in a Week 7 game in Kitwe before they head off for Wedson’s camp.

Meanwhile, Zesco United’s defence that has been snubbed by Micho is part of Wedson’s team with Simon Silwimba and Clement Mwape the notable picks from the team selected by popular poll.

But Zesco left-back Mwila Phiri did not make the numbers.

GOALKEEPERS: Allan Chibwe (Green Eagles), Fred Silwamba (Green Buffaloes), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

DEFENDERS: Clement Mwape (Zesco United), Simon Silwimba (Zesco United), Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco United), Adrian Chama (Zesco United)

MIDFIELDERS: Robin Siame (Green Buffaloes), Spencer Sautu (Power Dynamos), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Chisamba Lungu (Zanaco), Donashano Malama (Zesco United), Boyd Musonda (Zanaco)



STRIKERS: Roger Kola (Zanaco), Alex N’gonga (Power Dynamos), Jimmy Ndlovu (Kabwe Warriors), Emmanuel Mayuka (NAPSA Stars), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco).