Hundreds of motorists are stranded on the Kasama- Mbala road after the temporal bridge at Milima in Kasama that was washed away.

The Milima bridge connects Kasama district to other districts of the province including Mbala, Senga and Mpulungu, respectively.

It also the provincial capital to Nakonde in Muchinga province.

The washing away of the temporal bridge comes at the time when the Road Development Agency (RDA) is working on the main bridge.

A check by ZANIS at the site this morning found trucks and other vehicles waiting on either side of the bridge.

And Kasama District Commissioner Kelly Commissioner Kelly Kashiwa who rushed at the scene explained that RDA has mobilized to do emergency works on the main bridge so that it can allow flow of traffic.

Mr Kashiwa said the RDA will compact the remaining part of the main bridge to allow the smooth flow of traffic.

He said RDA will later continue with the works so that the bridge is perfected.

Mr. Kashiwa however bemoaned the collapse of the bridge stating that the road is the main gateway for the province to Muchinga and the neighboring Tanzania.

And a Kasama motorist, Obby Chisala has praised government for its quick intervention to enable the flow of traffic.

Mr. Chisala is however confident that the road will be repaired before the end of the day so that traffic can flow.

By broadcast time RDA were still working on the main bridge to facilitate flow of traffic.