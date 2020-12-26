9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 26, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Mpongwe Commercial farmers mobilise resources for the main road

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Mpongwe Commercial farmers mobilise resources for the main road
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Commercial farmers in Mpongwe District on the Copperbelt have mobilized resources for the re-gravelling and rehabilitation of the Mpongwe Machiya road.

This follows an engagement made to the farmers by district commissioner Keith Maila for the road to be worked on pending government’s upgrade of the stretch to bituminous standard.

Mr Maila said the road was a vital economic factor to the district housing various commercial farms which are vital to the national gross domestic product (GDP).

He stated that the farming community was engaged to work on the road using their own resources awaiting governments tarring of the stretch.

“You know this road is earmarked for tarring but government is constrained at the moment with this Covid 19, so we thought of engaging the commercial farmers to work on the road as we await government to tar this road.” He said.

Among the commercial farmers engaged to tar the road are Zataka, Zamhatch, Novatek and Somahwe estates.

Meanwhile, motorists have expressed happiness with the gesture by the commercial farmers.

Government is soon expected to tar the Mpongwe Machiya road upon completion of all contractual procedures.

KPPM, a South African based company has been engaged to tar the stretch once due diligence is completed with the ministry of finance.

Previous articleSmall-scale farmers to be helped improve their agricultural activities

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Mpongwe Commercial farmers mobilise resources for the main road

Commercial farmers in Mpongwe District on the Copperbelt have mobilized resources for the re-gravelling and rehabilitation of the Mpongwe...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Small-scale farmers to be helped improve their agricultural activities

General News Chief Editor - 1
Government has pledged to support any initiatives aimed at assisting small-scale farmers to improve their agricultural activities. Central province permanent Secretary Bernard...
Read more

100, 000 hectors of maize field swept away in Mpika

General News Chief Editor - 13
HEAVY rainstorm have destroyed more than One Hundred (100) Hectors of maize fields in Linda and Musungu villages of Mpika District in Muchinga...
Read more

Prioritise service delivery using local resources , Eddie Chomba tells Local Councils

General News Chief Editor - 9
Government has directed the local authorities in the country to prioritise service delivery using locally generated resources. Local Government Permanent Secretary, Eddie Chomba...
Read more

Catholic Bishops strongly condemns killing of Prosecutor Nsama and Kaunda

General News Chief Editor - 15
The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops has condemned the killing of two citizens by the police. ZCCB President Right Reverend George Lungu says it is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.