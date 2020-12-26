Commercial farmers in Mpongwe District on the Copperbelt have mobilized resources for the re-gravelling and rehabilitation of the Mpongwe Machiya road.

This follows an engagement made to the farmers by district commissioner Keith Maila for the road to be worked on pending government’s upgrade of the stretch to bituminous standard.

Mr Maila said the road was a vital economic factor to the district housing various commercial farms which are vital to the national gross domestic product (GDP).

He stated that the farming community was engaged to work on the road using their own resources awaiting governments tarring of the stretch.

“You know this road is earmarked for tarring but government is constrained at the moment with this Covid 19, so we thought of engaging the commercial farmers to work on the road as we await government to tar this road.” He said.

Among the commercial farmers engaged to tar the road are Zataka, Zamhatch, Novatek and Somahwe estates.

Meanwhile, motorists have expressed happiness with the gesture by the commercial farmers.

Government is soon expected to tar the Mpongwe Machiya road upon completion of all contractual procedures.

KPPM, a South African based company has been engaged to tar the stretch once due diligence is completed with the ministry of finance.