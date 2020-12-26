By Felix Mutati

As the Movement for Democratic Change MDC, we are disheartened and horrified at incident that happened yesterday and resulted in the killing of two innocent lives, leaving children without a father and wives without a husband.

This unprofessional conduct by the police against the citizens it is supposed to protect can no longer be tolerated or ignored and must be condemned as it is contrary to not only their professional training but over and above the tenets of democracy and our Zambian Constitution.

This year alone, there’s been repeated incidences in which innocent lives have been lost and the police have at best denied involvement or at worst relegated the public to now a common statement of “it was a stray bullet and we are carrying out investigations” which are never concluded. As a party we fear what might happen if this unprofessional conduct is not dealt with in the run up to 12th August 2021 elections and call apon the President through the Police Command to take responsibility and actions for these criminal killings, Justice must be seen!

It should also be noted that it is not the role of government and in this particular case, the Minister of Home of Affairs to issue warnings to political leaders who are ordinary citizens of this country when they are summoned to appear before the police, this action is both unusual and irregular as it creates excitement in the minds of unprofessional police officers who now feel the urgent need to impress government officials at the expense of maintaining law and order.

We demand that ministers should stick to their duties which are clearly outlined in the constitution of Zambia and allow the Police service do their Job without interference.

Lastly we have noted the urgent need for our Police Inspector General Mr Kakoma Kanganja together with the entire police service staff to take a refresher course to remind them what exactly their role is in the governing system of this country, in order to avoid and put an end to this senseless and criminal killing of innocent citizens of this country and we hope this particular need will be met.

Today’s reality is sadly clear, the protector is now the aggressor.

May the souls of Nsama Nsama And Joseph Kaunda rest in perfect peace