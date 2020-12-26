9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Slick-One is closing 2020 with his 3rd release of the year titled “Call me”

By staff
Slick-One is closing 2020 with his 3rd release of the year, this time enlisting the ever so talented singer/song writer/dancehall artiste who goes by the name KidMan. This caribbean themed love song is titled “Call Me” and it was produced by The Mafuleka Brothers (HuriKane & Sarrz Beatz).

On “Call Me”, Slick-One is addressing his love interest and assuring her that he’ll always be there to love and treat her right, all she has to do is simply call on him. Both Slick-One and KidMan put in exemplary work on this song plus the masterclass touch of the Mafuleka Brothers makes it sound even better with a mellow yet kinda hard hitting vibe.

The official release date for “Call Me” is Wednesday 16th of December, 2020 and it will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital platforms worldwide.

listen to /Purchase the song HERE

For more information on Slick-One’s current activities and to stay updated with his releases, tours and show, you can follow him on all social media platforms using the links below:

Facebook: SlickOneZambia

Twitter: SlickOneZambia

Instagram: slickonezambia

Youtube: SlickOneZambia

Audiomack: chungu-slick-one

