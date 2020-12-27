President Edgar Lungu says he is saddened by the rising wave of moral degradation that has engulfed young people, especially across the country.

And newly installed Presiding Bishop of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Zambia (PAOG) Bishop Joshua Banda says there is a need for genuine reconciliation in the country by all political players and stakeholders before elections can be held on August 12, 2020.

President Lungu says he is greatly saddened by rising levels of moral degradation in young people manifesting in immorality, juvenile delinquency and wanton abuse of the internet.

He pointed out that moral values among youths have collapsed and been overtaken by a culture of delinquency and abuse of recreational drugs.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State has since appealed to the Church to take a leading role and help arrest the rising moral degradation among youths in the country.

“I also wish to take this opportunity to appeal to the church to work with parents and teachers across the nation, to arrest the moral degradation that has engulfed our young people.

“ Of particular concern is the rising display of immorality and juvenile delinquency and the wanton abuse of the internet. We are witnessing significant abuse of recreational drugs by young people,” said President Lungu.

The Head of State was speaking when he graced the installation of Bishop Joshua Banda as Presiding Bishop of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Zambia (PAOG) Zambia and unveiling and presentation of the Council of Bishops in Lusaka.

The rife moral degradation has brought about serious social challenges such as the rise in teen pregnancies, child marriages, and early school drop-outs, he observed.

President Lungu acknowledged that as young people are the country’s future, there is need for concerted investment in their moral, educational and material life.

“We have always said that the youth are the future of our nation, but, they have to be molded in a Christian way of life and learn to respect God and the entire humanity”, said President Lungu.

The President has also urged the Church to raise its voice against rising vices that threaten the unity, peace and security of the country.

He added that this is possible by continuing to play an instrumental role in promoting peace and unity in the country and help to continue anchoring the principles and values of the nation Zambia is.

President Lungu said he has observed that political tension could easily be on the rise ahead of the 2021 general elections adding that the church should ensure that the country does not slide into conflict.

“I, further, wish to call upon the church to promote an environment that will foster a peaceful and democratic electoral environment, devoid of violence and other electoral malpractices that could threaten the peace and security of our nation.

“ We should not allow elections to divide us, we should remain “one Zambia one nation” according to our motto”, said President Lungu.

On the installation of Bishop Banda, President Lungu congratulated the clergyman on his election and installation as Presiding Bishop of PAOG Zambia adding that his administration will continue to operate an open door policy of engaging the church on national affairs.

The PAOG have made significant contributions to the country’s social and economic development through its presence and support in the education and health sectors, he said.

The Republican President urged the Church to continue building on the works and foundation of President Frederick Chiluba’s declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation which is commemorated every December 29th , as well as Dr David Livingstone’s pursuit of pre-independence Zambia being converted to Christianity.

And newly installed Presiding Bishop Banda said the PAOG Zambia says there is a need for genuine reconciliation in the country by all political players and stakeholders before elections can be held on August 12, 2020.

“Forgiveness is essential for starting afresh. Blame game should not so that we can build a better Zambia for all,” said Bishop Banda.

He said will embark on a national evangelization programme to cement and nurture Christianity through its established over 1,800 Congregations across the country.

Bishop Banda said the Church will for this reason invest heavily in erection of church infrastructure and digitization to cope with outreach in contemporary technological times.

The Clergyman said the Church will ensure that it works to preserve the continued peace the country has enjoyed since its founding, ahead of the 2021 elections.

“Peace must be preserved at all costs… Elections are not bigger than Zambia,” said Bishop Banda.

During his installation, Bishop Joshua Banda, received a bible, robe and staff as symbols of his authority of office.

And visiting Pentecostal Assemblies of Africa President Pastor David Oginde has challenged the leadership in all spheres of society to cease from being passive bystanders and be active transformers and effect positive change in people’s lives and that of society.

The installation ceremony was attended by various church leaders from Africa and local Pentecostal church worshippers in a colourful event held at the Lusaka show grounds.

Also installed were thirteen Bishops forming the Council of Bishops of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAOG) Zambia Church, which is the single largest Pentecostal denomination in the country.

President Lungu was accompanied by Minister of Presidential Affairs Freedom Sikazwe, State House Aides, and senior government and party officials, and newlywed Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa, among others.