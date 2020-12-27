Zambia Police has called upon the family of the late Joseph Kaunda whose burial is scheduled for today to emulate the family of the late Nsama to have their departed relative buried in a respectful manner and allow the investigations in the matter to be concluded.

In a statement attributed to Zambia Police Spokesperson Ms. Esther Katongo, thanked the family of the late Nsama Nsama Chipyoka of National Prosecutions Authority, for interring their beloved one in a dignified manner without causing any mayhem following his demise on Wednesday, 23rd December 2020.

The statement further said that Zambia Police have received information that some people are planning to cause confusion and attack named public places under the guise of mourning.

Ms. Katongo advised all those wishing to cause mayhem to reconsider their intention, adding that enough police officers have been deployed to ensure that there is no breakdown in law and order during this period and that all those that will be on the other side of the law shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.

However, United Party for National Development Spokesperson Charles Kakoma, has described the Zambia Police statement as scaremonger tactics and wondered where the entire police get such falsehoods as intelligence reports that UPND members are planning meyhem today during the burial of the late Joseph Kaunda.

Mr Kakoma urged Zambia Police to stay away from the funeral service as their presence will just agitate the already tense situation in the country and assured Zambia that the funeral service will be very peaceful if the police don’t come and provoke the mourners.

“Equally we don’t expect provocation from political thugs belonging to the PF,” he concluded.

On Wednesday, Mr Nsama and Mr Kaunda were shot dead in unclear circumstances. The two were shot in different locations at the time UPND leader was appearing for questioning at the police headquarters.

Mr Nsama was shot dead at the entrance of the restaurant where he went to have breakfast while Mr Kaunda was reportedly shot near the premises of the High Court ground.