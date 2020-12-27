Zanaco striker and captain Rogers Kola says they respect hosts Power Dynamos but have come to Kitwe on a major mission.

Second placed Zanaco are a point behind leaders Zesco United heading into today’s Week 13 away fixture at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Zanaco also face a 6th placed Power who are coming into the match on the back of a three-match winless run in which they have collected 2 points.

But Kola believes Power will not be pushovers.

“No I don’t think so teams like Power Dynamos play against Zanaco they will do everything to win the game but we are ready and we just have to approach this game very seriously,” Kola said.

“And maybe if we win on Sunday then we go top of the table.”

Meanwhile, this will be Power’s final game of the year after abandoning their suicidal plan to play three games in one week during the Christmas and New Year period.

Power lost their first game 1-0 at the same venue to Forest Rangers on December 24 and have now abandoned plans for an even more riskier trip to play Zesco away on December 30.