Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has launched a cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district of Northern Province.

The programme called Ichifwani concept for cassava is aimed at boosting the growth of the cassava sub sector in the area.

Mr Mwamba said the organization will help farmers find market for the crop and also provide them with market information.

“This organization will give our farmers the technological know-how especially the market information, “he said.

He noted that the cassava is a growing good crop that is used in industries and for production of alcohol.

Mr. Mwamba explained the need to support the growing of the crop adding that the ministry of agriculture has also projected cassava to be a multi- billion kwacha crop by 2024.

He said there is need to bring economic value to cassava farmers so that they can get economic benefit out of their farming.

“We need to bring economic value to farmers righty where they leave we do not want them be exploited and our duty is to help the farmer” he said.

Mr. Mwamba said this shortly after demonstrating the planting of the crop in Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Mwamba has encouraged headmen and people in his chiefdom to embrace the project.

Stating that he expects all people in his chiefdom to start growing the crop by planting at least a Lima each, the traditional leader noted that the project has come at a right time when he is trying to fight poverty in his chiefdom.

He said this project will also help to eliminate hunger in his chiefdom adding that he does not want to see people going

The senior Chief who also addressed village headmen and their subjects at Mwamba Primary School said people should this time to earn money and educate their children.

“This project that has come to help us, and it is not only here but the entire chiefdom and will ensure that it is rolled out to all the zones in my chiefdom” he said,