9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 28, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Emmanuel Mwamba launches cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines Emmanuel Mwamba launches cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has launched a cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district of Northern Province.

The programme called Ichifwani concept for cassava is aimed at boosting the growth of the cassava sub sector in the area.

Mr Mwamba said the organization will help farmers find market for the crop and also provide them with market information.

“This organization will give our farmers the technological know-how especially the market information, “he said.

He noted that the cassava is a growing good crop that is used in industries and for production of alcohol.

Mr. Mwamba explained the need to support the growing of the crop adding that the ministry of agriculture has also projected cassava to be a multi- billion kwacha crop by 2024.

He said there is need to bring economic value to cassava farmers so that they can get economic benefit out of their farming.

“We need to bring economic value to farmers righty where they leave we do not want them be exploited and our duty is to help the farmer” he said.

Mr. Mwamba said this shortly after demonstrating the planting of the crop in Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Mwamba has encouraged headmen and people in his chiefdom to embrace the project.

Stating that he expects all people in his chiefdom to start growing the crop by planting at least a Lima each, the traditional leader noted that the project has come at a right time when he is trying to fight poverty in his chiefdom.

He said this project will also help to eliminate hunger in his chiefdom adding that he does not want to see people going

The senior Chief who also addressed village headmen and their subjects at Mwamba Primary School said people should this time to earn money and educate their children.

“This project that has come to help us, and it is not only here but the entire chiefdom and will ensure that it is rolled out to all the zones in my chiefdom” he said,

Emmanuel Mwamba at the launch of a cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district of Northern Province.
Emmanuel Mwamba at the launch of a cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district of Northern Province.

Emmanuel Mwamba at the launch of a cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district of Northern Province.
Emmanuel Mwamba at the launch of a cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district of Northern Province.

Emmanuel Mwamba at the launch of a cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district of Northern Province.
Emmanuel Mwamba at the launch of a cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district of Northern Province.

Previous articlePower Dynamos Go 2nd To Deny Zanaco Top Spot, Forest’s Unbeaten Run End

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Emmanuel Mwamba launches cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has launched a cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Milima bridge washed away, leaving motorists stranded in Kasama

Rural News Chief Editor - 16
Hundreds of motorists are stranded on the Kasama- Mbala road after the temporal bridge at Milima in Kasama that was washed away. The...
Read more

Kaiko Women’s Club Hands over borehole to community

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The Kaiko Women’s Club (KWC) has handed over a Borehole to Kanyanga community in Shantumbu area of Kafue District. The borehole is expected to provide...
Read more

Dirty Solwezi General Hospital irk Kamalongo

Rural News Chief Editor - 12
Solwezi district commissioner, Rosemary Kamalonga has expressed disappointment over the dirty and long grass at Solwezi General Hospital. Ms Kamalonga...
Read more

20 bars and Bottle stores have been closed to curb underage drinking

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
More than 20 bars and Bottle stores have been closed in Mkushi District following an operation that was conducted by Mkushi District Council...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.