General News
Local Government to help Kapiri Mposhi Town Council complete the construction of a Council hotel whose works has delayed

The Ministry of Local Government has pledged to assist Kapiri Mposhi Town Council with resources to complete the construction of a Council hotel whose works has delayed.

Local Government Permanent Secretary, Ed Chomba says his Ministry will consider providing support through grants-in lieu of rates, rates paid by government institutions like schools and health centres to the council, to facilitate completion of the remaining works at the hotel whose completion has delayed due to lack of resources.

Speaking in Kapiri Mposhi recently, Bishop Chomba observed that once operational the hotel will prove to be a viable income earner for the local authority and enhance its service provision to the people in the district.

“This is what we want councils to do and we are going to support Kapiri Mposhi Town Council from where you’ve reached with the construction of the hotel,” Dr Chomba said.

Construction of the 40 room three star hotel which commenced in 2017 at the total cost of Ten Million Kwacha using locally generated resources was expected to be completed in February 2019 but has delayed due lack of resources..

Council Secretary, Isaac Zimba disclosed that once operational the hotel will provide up to K 450, 000 in monthly revenue to the council.

“The project has delayed because we encountered challenges in raising resources but we are now almost at roof level and once we are done we will start furnishing works, this hotel will massively contribute to the council revenue,” Mr. Zimba said.

Last month, the Council awarded the contract to complete the construction of the hotel to Ngalitas Hardware and Construction, a local company, after terminating a contract with ZANCOR Investments early this year.

