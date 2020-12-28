President Edgar Lungu has reiterated his call on the Church to continue praying for politicians in the country. President Lungu says the Church has the obligation to pray for and counsel not just the President and government but all the politicians including those in opposition.

He notes that politicians in the opposition are also part of the Zambian political landscape hence the need to pray for them and to bring them closer to God.

The Head of State said this at State House in Lusaka this morning when a team from Bishops Council of Zambia paid a courtesy call on him.

“Counseling and prayers should not be for the President alone but all those who are in politics. We deserve counsel from the Church. We all need prayers,” President Lungu said.

He noted that politicians are just like any other human beings and can make mistakes at any time.

“Keep praying for us we are human beings and are bound to error. Counsel us from time to time,” the President urged.

And the Head of State emphasized on the need for Zambians to work together for the benefit of the country.

President Lungu said it is important for the Zambian people to unite and work together especially when dealing with issues that affect national development.

“That is why when the economy gets affected with issues such as the COVID-19 outbreak, it affects everyone regardless of their political affiliation. It doesn’t choose. And that’s why we launched the economic recovery plan it’s for everybody to make sure that the country’s economy is restored,” he noted.

And Bishops Council of Zambia Vice Spokesperson, Charles Phiri commended President Lungu for the good leadership he has provided to the nation.

Reverend Phiri said the Bishops Council of Zambia is happy with President Lungu’s continuous preaching of peace and unity of purpose across the country through the One Zambia, One Nation motto.

“Your Leadership is unique, it gives every Zambian hope for peace and you continue ensuring that the Zambian people live in the country where there is peace. We are so proud of what you have been doing,” Rev. Phiri stated.

The Reverend also hailed the Head of State for the many developmental projects that have been implemented countrywide including early distribution of fertilizer and seed to farmers.

“We also want to put it on record that the way you have handled the COVID-19 pandemic must be commended. Those that are talking against it must be ashamed of themselves,” Rev. Phiri indicated.

“For Zambia to be recognized among the 6 safe destinations during this era of COVID-19, it’s no mean achievement. It comes with the leadership that you have provided and we want to encourage you to continue. Speak less and do more,” he added.