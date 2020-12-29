Renowned Corporate Executive, Charity Chanda Lumpa has declared her intentions to contest the Lusaka Central Constituency seat. Ms Lumpa made the declaration at United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St. Thomas Congregation in Bauleni township.

She said she was seeking to stand under the ruling Patriotic Front party. Currently the Member of Parliament for Lusaka Central is former Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe.

Ms Lumpa also announced that her Charity Chanda Lumpa Foundation has embarked on aggressively supporting communities especially with women and youth empowerment programmes.

The Charity Chanda Lumpa Foundation has supported various empowerment programmes.

The Foundation has also connected Zesco power to all 38 stalls at the Woodlands Natwange Market which has not had power since it was established in 2010.

She has also supported the construction of a new drainage infrastructure for the same market. The total works of the power project cost over K450,000.00

And the Foundation is also supporting various Village Banking groups for marketeers, women cooperatives, church groups and domestic workers with a K500,000.00 revolving fund.

Further, Ms Lumpa visited the SDA Church Leopards Hill congregation on Saturday, 26th December 2020 and pledged to support their church building project with a borehole that will also service the surrounding community.

Ms. Lumpa is a corporate executive who holds various board positions. She is also a seasoned executive having held positions in various high profile companies such as Airtel Networks Zambia Plc, Ecobank Zambia Ltd which she started as a greenfield project and the Zambia National Tourism Board where she had promoted Zambia as a preferred destination in the renowned ‘Visit Zambia Campaign’ in 2005-2010.

She is currently the Board Chairperson for various boards including, Zanaco Plc and St. Ignatius College.

She is also the Vice-Chairperson for the National Advisory Board for Impacting Investment in Zambia and the Livingstone International University for Tourism Excellence and Business Management. She was the first female and Zambian Chief Executive Officer for Airtel and is the first female Board Chairperson for Zambia’s largest bank, Zanaco Plc.